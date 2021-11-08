Go | Orlando EDM fest Electric Daisy Carnival Festival returns this weekend

Sunshine State-based fans of electronic dance music rejoice. The massive and massively popular Electric Daisy Carnival Festival, one of the largest in the EDM-festival sphere, returns to Orlando’s Tinker Field this weekend with a down-right exhaustive lineup of performers.

The tenth iteration of EDC will be headlined by heavy hitters of EDM including Paul van Dyk, Kygo, Zedd and Tiesto. Aside from promising bass drops from some of the biggest names in EDM in a colorful, carnival-like atmosphere, according to central Florida alternative newspaper Orlando Weekly, the festival’s location “allows for some absolutely stunning sunset sets.”

EDC runs from November 12-14. Three day passes start at $199.

