Go | What to see and hear in Jax this week

Funk
Monday Night Funk Jam – Monday, November 8
Headroom Coffee Bar | Downtown Jax
Headroom Coffee Bar plays host to some of the area’s top talent, each and every Monday. Adam Kenneway, Shaun Taunton, Chris Underdal, among others, bring the funk.
This Is A Free Event | Map
Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, November 9
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch
Every Tuesday, standouts from the region’s avant-garde come together for an evening of improvisation in Blue Jay’s intimate environs.
This is a Free Event | Map
Hip-hop/Instrumental
Blockhead – Wednesday, November 10
1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jax
Prolific instrumental music producer and hip-hop beat purveyor Blockhead makes a pit stop at 1904 Music Hall in support of his latest release: Space Werewolves Will Be The End of Us All.
Jam Band
Circles Around The Sun – Saturday, November 13
The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jax
Instrumental supergroup Circles Around The Sun features prominent backing-band players who’ve amassed a long list of credits (The Black Crowes, Cass McCombs, Ryan Adams,among others).
Blues
Robert Cray – Saturday, November 13
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Although Grammy award-winner and Blues Hall-of-famer Robert Cray has played alongside Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Chuck Berry, the singer and guitarist has few peers.
