Go | What to see and hear in Jax this week

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida.

Here’s what’s on the JME team’s concert calendar this week.

Funk

Monday Night Funk Jam – Monday, November 8

Headroom Coffee Bar | Downtown Jax

Headroom Coffee Bar plays host to some of the area’s top talent, each and every Monday. Adam Kenneway, Shaun Taunton, Chris Underdal, among others, bring the funk.

This Is A Free Event | Map

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, November 9

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

Every Tuesday, standouts from the region’s avant-garde come together for an evening of improvisation in Blue Jay’s intimate environs.

This is a Free Event | Map

Hip-hop/Instrumental

Blockhead – Wednesday, November 10

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jax

Prolific instrumental music producer and hip-hop beat purveyor Blockhead makes a pit stop at 1904 Music Hall in support of his latest release: Space Werewolves Will Be The End of Us All.

Tickets | Map

Jam Band

Circles Around The Sun – Saturday, November 13

The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jax

Instrumental supergroup Circles Around The Sun features prominent backing-band players who’ve amassed a long list of credits (The Black Crowes, Cass McCombs, Ryan Adams,among others).

Tickets | Map

Blues

Robert Cray – Saturday, November 13

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Although Grammy award-winner and Blues Hall-of-famer Robert Cray has played alongside Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Chuck Berry, the singer and guitarist has few peers.

Tickets | Map

