Go | What to see and hear in Jax this week

Jam band Circles Around the Sun, bluesman Robert Cray and hip-hop beat-maker Blockhead top a week that has a little something for everyone.

By JME Staff
Robert Cray
Blues Hall-of-famer Robert Cray plays the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall this week | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. 

Here’s what’s on the JME team’s concert calendar this week. 

Funk

Monday Night Funk Jam – Monday, November 8

Headroom Coffee Bar | Downtown Jax

Headroom Funk

Headroom Coffee Bar plays host to some of the area’s top talent, each and every Monday. Adam Kenneway, Shaun Taunton, Chris Underdal, among others, bring the funk.

This Is A Free Event | Map

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, November 9

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

Every Tuesday, standouts from the region’s avant-garde come together for an evening of improvisation in Blue Jay’s intimate environs. 

This is a Free Event | Map

Hip-hop/Instrumental

Blockhead – Wednesday, November 10

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jax

Prolific instrumental music producer and hip-hop beat purveyor Blockhead makes a pit stop at 1904 Music Hall in support of his latest release: Space Werewolves Will Be The End of Us All

Tickets | Map

Jam Band

Circles Around The SunSaturday, November 13

The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jax

Instrumental supergroup Circles Around The Sun features prominent backing-band players who’ve amassed a long list of credits (The Black Crowes, Cass McCombs, Ryan Adams,among others). 

Tickets | Map

Blues

Robert Cray – Saturday, November 13

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Although Grammy award-winner and Blues Hall-of-famer Robert Cray has played alongside Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Chuck Berry, the singer and guitarist has few peers. 

Tickets | Map

Be the first to know about all the great music coming to Northeast Florida. Sign up for our weekly JME Live newsletter for show announcements, news, reviews, music history, think-pieces, playlists and weekly live music picks from our team of music obsessives.

Sign up

In this article: 1904 Music Hall, Blue Jay Listening Room, blues, Circles Around the Sun, concert calendar, jacksonville, Jam, jazz, Live music and Robert Cray

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Astro, a founding member of the reggae group UB40, has died at age 64”
Nov. 08, 2021

Astro, a founding member of the reggae group UB40, has died at age 64
Featured image for “Go | Orlando EDM fest Electric Daisy Carnival Festival returns this weekend”
Nov. 08, 2021

Go | Orlando EDM fest Electric Daisy Carnival Festival returns this weekend
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Three new songs the JME team can’t stop listening to”
Nov. 08, 2021

Fresh Rotation | Three new songs the JME team can’t stop listening to
Featured image for “Go | What to see and hear in Jax this week”
Nov. 08, 2021

Go | What to see and hear in Jax this week
Featured image for “Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series”
Nov. 03, 2021

Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Chamomile (Smoke Rings)” by Lazuli Vane”
Nov. 03, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Chamomile (Smoke Rings)” by Lazuli Vane
Featured image for “Surfer Blood drop back into Jacksonville with something old, something new”
Nov. 02, 2021

Surfer Blood drop back into Jacksonville with something old, something new
Featured image for “Watch | The War On Drugs play Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Nov. 02, 2021

Watch | The War On Drugs play Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jacksonville this week”
Nov. 01, 2021

Go | The best concerts in Jacksonville this week
Featured image for “Listen | November’s Fresh Squeeze playlist”
Nov. 01, 2021

Listen | November’s Fresh Squeeze playlist

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM