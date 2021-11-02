Go | Jacksonville PorchFest in Historic Springfield

Every neighborhood has its charms; only one has PorchFest

By JME Staff
Springfield PorchFest
Credit: Photograph courtesy of Jacksonville PorchFest

Certainly every neighborhood scattered across the vast sprawl of Jacksonville––the largest city by land area in the continental U.S.––has its charms. But the Downtown Jax-adjacent neighborhood of Springfield––with its rich history, walkability and varied range of historic and architecturally interesting homes gleaming with classical columns, fireplaces, crown modeling, decorative banisters, et al––is in a league of its own.

And Springfield residents love their porches. More than an augmentations of their home’s living and entertaining space, for homeowners in Springfield the porch is an extension of their personalities.

Which is why no event better captures the character and charm of Springfield than the annual Jacksonville PorchFest. Taking place across four square blocks east of N. Main St. between 4th St. and 8th St., this year’s PorchFest features nearly two dozen artists performing on porches throughout the neighborhood. Savvy followers of JME will surely recognize several artists from this year’s lineup, which boasts standout locals including purveyors of New Orleans jazz Let’s Ride Brass Band, Americana singer-songwriter Folk Is People and Riverside’s mighty Afro-Cuban salsa orchestra LPT.

Jacksonville PorchFest is put on by Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR), a 501c3 tax-exempt non-profit organization, that has served as an advocate for the Springfield community since 1974. The event is free to attend.

The Jacksonville Music Experience team will be on site, as well. Come find us at the JME tent and say “hi.”

Peep this year’s full lineup and check out the the performance schedule and map for the event below.

In this article: downtown, Festival, jacksonville, LPT, Music, Porchfest, SPAR and springfield

