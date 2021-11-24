Go | Black Friday is also Record Store Day

By JME Staff
Record store yesterday and today
Yesterday and Today Records in San Marco | Credit: photo by Cole LoCurto | jaxrecords.com

Nearly two years after the onset of the pandemic, small businesses across the country are still trying to make up for more than a year’s worth of lost––or at least severely depressed––revenue. Absurd as many may find it, Black Friday remains crucial to the viability of many small businesses. That’s especially true this year for independent music shops, whose heavy reliance on foot traffic became a significant challenge during the pandemic.  

Enter Black Friday Record Store Day, the traditionally once-a-year infusion of vinyl rarities and reissues into independently owned record stores around the country.

If you’re thinking “People still buy vinyl?” The answer is yes. A lot of vinyl. So much vinyl that the relatively small number of vinyl manufacturers are having trouble keeping pace. A couple gems of note (and in short supply): A Place to Bury Strangers Hologram (6000 copies), Fleetwod Mac Alternative Live (6000 copies), Todd Rundgren Healing (4500 copies), RZA as Bobby Digital Digital Bullet (4500 copies).

And in Northeast Florida new music retailers continue to pop up at a steady clip, with nearly a half-dozen shops currently operating in and around Jacksonville’s Urban Core.   

With hundreds of reissues, previously unreleased live recordings, unique box sets and eclectic compilations on offer for Black Friday’s RSD drop, it’s a good day to go crate digging. 

Check out the comprehensive list of RSD releases here. And dig into our list of independent Northeast Florida record stores below. (Note: not all area record stores participate in the official Record Store Day, but all plan to offer discounts on RSD). 

Wolfson Equipment and Records | San Jose | Map

Vinyl Wolfson
Wolfson Equipment and Records | San Jose | Map | Credit: Photograph by Cole LoCurto

Tiger Records | Riverside | Map

Checkout counter at Tiger Records in Riverside
Tiger Records | Riverside | Map | Credit: Photograph from Tiger Records Instagram

Yesterday and Today | San Marco | Map

CrateDiggin_Y&T
Yesterday and Today | San Marco | Map | Credit: Photograph by Cole LoCurto

Eraser Records | Murray Hill | Map

Eraser Records store in Murray Hill
Eraser Records | Murray Hill | Map | Credit: Photograph courtesy of Eraser Records Instagram

Tonevendor | St. Augustine | Tonevendor

