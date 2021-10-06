Local Spotlight | “Waiting to Lose” by Faze Wave

Popular indie rock kids continue to grow, expand their infectious dissonance

By Matthew Shaw
Faze Wave
Credit: Photograph by Jake Myers courtesy of the band

Faze Wave is nothing if not durable. Since the release of their well-received debut, 2016’s earnest and reverb-drenched collection Melt, the Jax-based quartet has not only sustained that initial buzz. Over a half-dozen singles, EPs and another full-length (2018’s broad-yet-refined collection, Lethologica), the band has persisted––no small feat considering the group’s core members have spent the twilight of their youth, with all its inherent distractions, playing together.

Perhaps key to their staying power, the Faze Wavers have consistently tinkered––refining, expanding upon, stripping back––with their sound, hitting their sonic mark each time despite the constantly moving target that is contemporary indie rock. Following 2020’s Wisdom Teeth EP, which featured both the band’s most ragged cut (the buzz-sawing garage rocker “Lights Out”) and its most college-radio ready (the jangly “Couch”), Faze Wave continues to grow and expand on their latest, “Waiting to Lose.”

Driven by a melancholy guitar lead and vocalist Matthew Flynn’s howling lamentations, “Waiting to Lose” is more akin to the kind of ‘90s alternative rock of Screaming Trees than the band’s previous fare, which tended toward the watery guitar solos, intentionally LoFi production deployed by indie acts of the 2010’s like Real Estate. As it moves towards the hook, and the sound gets bigger, Flynn seems to be searching for something anthemic or arena ready (“Why can’t we be more than friends? / Why can’t we at least pretend tonight?”). And certainly, if you’ve experienced the claustrophobia inherent in a 2021 Faze Wave show, the band’s growing audience is capable of turning any of the group’s tunes into an arena-ready singalong.

Now, with “Waiting to Lose”, they’ll have another chorus on which to join in.

In this article: Faze Wave, florida, Indie rock, jacksonville, Lethologica, Waiting to Lose and Wisdom Teeth

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “How Taylor Swift and her master recordings play into the Virginia race for governor”
Oct. 06, 2021

How Taylor Swift and her master recordings play into the Virginia race for governor
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Waiting to Lose” by Faze Wave”
Oct. 06, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Waiting to Lose” by Faze Wave
Featured image for “Hot Off the (Re)Press | John Prine’s 2005 masterwork and ‘Jazz is Dead 001’”
Oct. 06, 2021

Hot Off the (Re)Press | John Prine’s 2005 masterwork and ‘Jazz is Dead 001’
Featured image for “Just Announced | These concerts have our ears perked”
Oct. 05, 2021

Just Announced | These concerts have our ears perked
Featured image for “Listen | New Electro Lounge Radio playlist”
Oct. 04, 2021

Listen | New Electro Lounge Radio playlist
Featured image for “Go | Here’s who’s playing in Northeast Florida this week”
Oct. 04, 2021

Go | Here’s who’s playing in Northeast Florida this week
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | The four best tracks by Jax artists out now”
Oct. 01, 2021

Local Spotlight | The four best tracks by Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Listen | October’s Fresh Squeeze playlist”
Oct. 01, 2021

Listen | October’s Fresh Squeeze playlist
Featured image for “Tiny Desk Contest entrant Yosmel Montejo has a message for his community: ‘Go for it’”
Oct. 01, 2021

Tiny Desk Contest entrant Yosmel Montejo has a message for his community: ‘Go for it’
Featured image for “Bring the Beat Back | A brief history of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
Sep. 30, 2021

Bring the Beat Back | A brief history of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM