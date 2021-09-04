Old 97’s Cancel PV Concert Hall Show due to “COVID-19 Situation”

Alt-country darlings Old 97’s have cancelled their upcoming Northeast Florida performance, citing the “COVID-19 situation.” The band was scheduled to play the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in St. Johns County on October 1.

“Sadly we will need to cancel our performance in Ponte Vedra, FL,” a cryptic statement from the band, shared via the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall’s Instagram account, reads. “Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we are canceling all shows that require the band/crew to travel and live together in a confined space for an extended period of time.”

The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is an indoor venue in St. Johns County. Since late July, Northeast Florida has experienced an exponential increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Currently, the CDC recommends that even those vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks when indoors in areas with low vaccination rates.

As the delta variant rages through the United States and the rate of vaccination has plateaued, artists and live music companies have been pushing for proof of vaccination mandates at venues across the country. Florida law currently prohibits businesses from requiring such proof from customers.

Meanwhile, artists have seemingly grown increasingly wary of performing in Northeast Florida. In recent weeks, English singer-songwriter Yola cancelled her scheduled performance at St. Augustine’s Sing Out Loud Festival. Comedian Randy Rainbow and vocal group Il Divo recently postponed their late-August shows at the Florida Theatre; all of whom cited a lack of stringent COVID-related safety protocols. Local promoter Tib Miller, whose Flying Saucer Presents booked the Old 97’s show at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall recently told JME that requests for proof of vaccine mandates have become “the proverbial brown M&M.”

Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville recently announced that it would require proof of a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination at upcoming performances by the Jonas Brothers and Counting Crows. St. Augustine Amphitheatre which, like Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, is managed by the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation department, will require proof of a negative COVID test for the Glass Animals September 7 performance.

“Although each show is assessed on its own set of circumstances, some shows are a piece of a bigger tour and can fall victim to the tour as a whole,” the statement from the Old 97’s reads. The band is scheduled to play two sold-out shows in Austin, Texas the week before they were scheduled to perform in Northeast Florida.

The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall’s Instagram post says that the venue will offer refunds and encourages those who purchased tickets to visit the venue’s website.