Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival

By JME Staff
Jacksonville Jazz Fest Sheila E.
Renowned percussionist Sheila E. returns to the Jacksonville Jazz Fest.

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival will return to Downtown Jacksonville to celebrate its 40th year in October, with performances from a heavy hitting lineup of jazz standard bearers and top-tier musicians, including grammy nominated singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osborne, percussionist and famed member of Prince’s rhythm section Sheila E. and jazz-guitar phenom George Benson, along with trumpeter Theo Croker and vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. Jax-based New Orleans jazz group Let’s Ride Brass band provides local support.

Originally held in the Mayport Fishing Village, and known as the Mayport And All That Jazz Festival, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival has grown into one of the largest free jazz (not Free Jazz) events in the world. A list of past performers reads like a who’s who of jazz legends: Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Branford Marsalis, Buddy Guy, Harry Connick, Jr., Mavis Staples.

This year’s festival will take place across two stages in Downtown Jacksonville. The event kicks off on Friday, October 1 and runs through Sunday, October 3. Premium Experience tickets are available for purchase.

Tickets

Website

In this article: free, George Benson, Jacksonville Jazz Festival, jazz, Jeffrey Osborne and Sheila E.

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Woodstock ‘99 to Lollapalooza ‘21 | Here’s why Limp Bizkit are trending right now”
Aug. 05, 2021

Woodstock ‘99 to Lollapalooza ‘21 | Here’s why Limp Bizkit are trending right now
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
Aug. 05, 2021

Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Featured image for “Tampa quartet Glove brings more modern-dystopian bliss with new single and video for “Behaviour””
Aug. 05, 2021

Tampa quartet Glove brings more modern-dystopian bliss with new single and video for “Behaviour”
Featured image for “Just Announced | The Killers, John Legend among headliners during an epic month at The Amp”
Aug. 03, 2021

Just Announced | The Killers, John Legend among headliners during an epic month at The Amp
Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | August 2021 playlist”
Aug. 02, 2021

Fresh Squeeze | August 2021 playlist
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 new songs by Jax artists out now”
Aug. 02, 2021

Local Spotlight | 3 new songs by Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Go | This Week’s Live Music Recommendations”
Aug. 02, 2021

Go | This Week’s Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “The First 100 Videos Played On MTV”
Aug. 01, 2021

The First 100 Videos Played On MTV
Featured image for “Just Announced | Kevin Morby added to Sing Out Loud lineup”
Jul. 30, 2021

Just Announced | Kevin Morby added to Sing Out Loud lineup
Featured image for “Watch | LPT drops new single and video “Se Quema El Mundo””
Jul. 30, 2021

Watch | LPT drops new single and video “Se Quema El Mundo”

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM