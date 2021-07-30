Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival

By JME Staff
Jacksonville Jazz Fest Sheila E.
Renowned percussionist Sheila E. returns to the Jacksonville Jazz Fest.

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival will return to Downtown Jacksonville to celebrate its 40th year in October, with performances from a heavy hitting lineup of jazz standard bearers and top-tier musicians, including grammy nominated singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osborne, percussionist and famed member of Prince’s rhythm section Sheila E. and jazz-guitar phenom George Benson, along with trumpeter Theo Croker and vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. Jax-based New Orleans jazz group Let’s Ride Brass band provides local support.

Originally held in the Mayport Fishing Village, and known as the Mayport And All That Jazz Festival, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival has grown into one of the largest free jazz (not Free Jazz) events in the world. A list of past performers reads like a who’s who of jazz legends: Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Branford Marsalis, Buddy Guy, Harry Connick, Jr., Mavis Staples.

This year’s festival will take place across two stages in Downtown Jacksonville. The event kicks off on Friday, October 1 and runs through Sunday, October 3. Premium Experience tickets are available for purchase.

