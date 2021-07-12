Go | Live Music Recommendations

Indie rock, virtuosity and neo folk; all on tap this week in Jax

Here’s what JME Contributors recommend checking out this week.

Indie

Teal Peel – Wednesday, July 14

Root Down | Five Points

A significant role player in Jacksonville’s indie scene, multi-instrumentalist and producer Taylor Paul Neal is also a movie star, it seems. Neal, who’s a member of or accompanying player with several standout local bands (Bobby Kidd, Leo Sun) with dozens of production credits to his name (Leo Sun, Tenny Rudolph) makes a double star turn when a new short film by Jacob Cummings called “Country River” premieres at hip Five Points bar Root Down. Neal stars in the film and his own band Teal Peel plays the premiere party. Doors at 7 p.m.

Donations accepted at the door

Rock/Virtuosity

Credit: Photo by Ty Milford courtesy of the artist

Ron Artis II – Thursday, July 15

Hotel Palms | Atlantic Beach

Hawaiian-born multi-instrumentalist Ron Artis II is best known for his work with his group Ron Artis and Thunderstorm, but his reputation as a crack accompanying player has made him an in-demand musical partner to artists from a breadth of genres, including Philly folk-blues fave G. Love. Artis II plays ultra-hip beach hangout Hotel Palms on Thursday. Prolific local singer-songwriter rickoLus opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.

Neo Folk

Credit: Image courtesy of Jacob Cummings and Laney Tripp

Laney Tripp with Jacob Cummings – Friday, July 16

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach

Two young Florida-based indie-folkies collide and play songs from a new (and very good) collaboration album Fishing From Heaven at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach. Tripp and Cummings (the filmmaker mentioned above), who’ve both released interesting and well-received solo work in the past, dropped the ultra-chill indie folk number “Passing Sun” in early July (the song landed on JME’s Fresh Squeeze playlist). The full-length drops July 16, the day of the show. Country-crossover-icon-inspired group Patsy’s Daydream opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

