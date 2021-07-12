Go | Live Music Recommendations

Indie rock, virtuosity and neo folk; all on tap this week in Jax
Here’s what JME Contributors recommend checking out this week.
Indie
Teal Peel – Wednesday, July 14
Root Down | Five Points
A significant role player in Jacksonville’s indie scene, multi-instrumentalist and producer Taylor Paul Neal is also a movie star, it seems. Neal, who’s a member of or accompanying player with several standout local bands (Bobby Kidd, Leo Sun) with dozens of production credits to his name (Leo Sun, Tenny Rudolph) makes a double star turn when a new short film by Jacob Cummings called “Country River” premieres at hip Five Points bar Root Down. Neal stars in the film and his own band Teal Peel plays the premiere party. Doors at 7 p.m.
Donations accepted at the door
Rock/Virtuosity
Ron Artis II – Thursday, July 15
Hotel Palms | Atlantic Beach
Hawaiian-born multi-instrumentalist Ron Artis II is best known for his work with his group Ron Artis and Thunderstorm, but his reputation as a crack accompanying player has made him an in-demand musical partner to artists from a breadth of genres, including Philly folk-blues fave G. Love. Artis II plays ultra-hip beach hangout Hotel Palms on Thursday. Prolific local singer-songwriter rickoLus opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.
Neo Folk
Laney Tripp with Jacob Cummings – Friday, July 16
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach
Two young Florida-based indie-folkies collide and play songs from a new (and very good) collaboration album Fishing From Heaven at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach. Tripp and Cummings (the filmmaker mentioned above), who’ve both released interesting and well-received solo work in the past, dropped the ultra-chill indie folk number “Passing Sun” in early July (the song landed on JME’s Fresh Squeeze playlist). The full-length drops July 16, the day of the show. Country-crossover-icon-inspired group Patsy’s Daydream opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.
Tickets available at the door