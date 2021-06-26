New Music Friday | The Top 10 Albums Out On June 25

NPR Music contributors share their picks for the best albums out today.

By All Songs Considered
Doja_Cat
Doja Cat's latest full-length, Planet Her, is on our shortlist of the best albums out June 25. David LaCapelle/Courtesy of the artist

The artist known as Doja Cat is back this week with a vibrant, unapologetic celebration of youth and sex on Planet Her. We kickoff this week’s crazy-packed show with the song “Payday” and talk about the ways Doja Cat leans more into pop singing and less on the rap that has defined much of her career.

We’ve also got highly anticipated releases from Tyler, The Creator, SAULT, Lucy Dacus, Cautious Clay and more. NPR Music contributors Gavin Godfrey and Christina Lee join Marissa Lorusso, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and contributor Cyrena Touros, along with host Robin Hilton, as they share their picks for the best albums out on June 25.

Featured Albums:

  1. Doja Cat — Planet Her
    Featured Song: “Payday (feat. Young Thug)”
  2. Tyler, The Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost
    Featured Song: “Lumberjack”
  3. SAULT — NINE
    Featured Songs: “London Gangs” and “9”
  4. Hiatus Kaiyote — Mood Valiant
    Featured Song: “Chivalry Is Not Dead”
  5. Lucy Dacus — Home Video
    Featured Song: “Hot & Heavy”
  6. Squirrel Flower — Planet (i)
    Featured Song: “Roadkill”
  7. Cautious Clay — Deadpan Love
    Featured Song: “Whoa”
  8. Faye Webster — I Know I’m Funny haha
    Featured Song: “Sometimes”
  9. Pom Pom Squad — Death of a Cheerleader
    Featured Song: “Drunk Voicemail”
  10. Lightning Bug — A Color Of The Sky
    Featured Song: “September Song, Pt. ii”

Other notable releases for June 25: Cedric Burnside — I Be Trying; Hiss Golden Messenger — Quietly Blowing It; L’Rain — Fatigue; Matthew Dear — Preacher’s Sigh And Potion: Lost Album; Modest Mouse — The Golden Casket; The Mountain Goats — Dark In Here.

In this article: Cautious Clay, Doja cat, Hiatus Kaiyote, Lucy Dacus, Pom Pom Squad, Sault and Tyler the creator

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Florida Motel””
Jun. 29, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Florida Motel”
Featured image for “Highly Effective”
Jun. 29, 2021

Highly Effective
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Not My Way””
Jun. 28, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Not My Way”
Featured image for “The Best New Artists Of 2021 (So Far)”
Jun. 28, 2021

The Best New Artists Of 2021 (So Far)
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Jun. 28, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Spyro Gyra at the WJCT Soundstage Spyro Gyra at the WJCT SoundstageThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans at the WJCT Soundstage Orleans at the WJCT SoundstageFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman at the WJCT Soundstage Jim Brickman at the WJCT SoundstageFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour At The WJCT Soundstage Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour At The WJCT SoundstageWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM