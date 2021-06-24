The Best New Artists Of 2021 (So Far)

All Songs Considered's favorite new artists of 2021 (so far) include Jay Som and Palehound together as Bachelor, the queer pop celebrations of girl in red, Olivia Rodrigo, the warped rap duo Paris Texas and more.

Clockwise from upper left: girl in red, Bachelor, Arlo Parks, dodie, Paris Texas

Courtesy of the artists