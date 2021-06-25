New Music Friday | The Top 10 Albums Out On June 25

NPR Music contributors share their picks for the best albums out today.

Doja Cat's latest full-length, Planet Her, is on our shortlist of the best albums out June 25. David LaCapelle/Courtesy of the artist

The artist known as Doja Cat is back this week with a vibrant, unapologetic celebration of youth and sex on Planet Her. We kickoff this week’s crazy-packed show with the song “Payday” and talk about the ways Doja Cat leans more into pop singing and less on the rap that has defined much of her career.

We’ve also got highly anticipated releases from Tyler, The Creator, SAULT, Lucy Dacus, Cautious Clay and more. NPR Music contributors Gavin Godfrey and Christina Lee join Marissa Lorusso, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and contributor Cyrena Touros, along with host Robin Hilton, as they share their picks for the best albums out on June 25.

Featured Albums:

Doja Cat — Planet Her

Featured Song: “Payday (feat. Young Thug)” Tyler, The Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost

Featured Song: “Lumberjack” SAULT — NINE

Featured Songs: “London Gangs” and “9” Hiatus Kaiyote — Mood Valiant

Featured Song: “Chivalry Is Not Dead” Lucy Dacus — Home Video

Featured Song: “Hot & Heavy” Squirrel Flower — Planet (i)

Featured Song: “Roadkill” Cautious Clay — Deadpan Love

Featured Song: “Whoa” Faye Webster — I Know I’m Funny haha

Featured Song: “Sometimes” Pom Pom Squad — Death of a Cheerleader

Featured Song: “Drunk Voicemail” Lightning Bug — A Color Of The Sky

Featured Song: “September Song, Pt. ii”

Other notable releases for June 25: Cedric Burnside — I Be Trying; Hiss Golden Messenger — Quietly Blowing It; L’Rain — Fatigue; Matthew Dear — Preacher’s Sigh And Potion: Lost Album; Modest Mouse — The Golden Casket; The Mountain Goats — Dark In Here.