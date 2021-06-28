Local Spotlight | “Not My Way”

Denver Hall and WowJus7in team up for a funky cut.

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
Credit: Photo courtesy of Denver Hall

Set and setting, as ever, are always key. Within the first 15 seconds of “Not My Way,” the cornerstone of Chic-style funk is the established foundation and in the opening salvo of the lyrics, weed is smoked, and lines are chopped.

Four-on-the-floor and a bassline that bubbles from tentative to propulsive are lit up like a match. Party song? Undoubtedly.

“Not My Way” is the second single from the Painting with Prostitutes EP; a project courtesy of Denver Hall and WowJus7in—two musicians who are prolific to the point of the un-trackable, let alone being genre-allergic. The feel-good-get-down vibe is complicated (read as: improved) as Denver Hall’s lyrics come across more critical and complex than mere jonesing for another central-nervous-system bling beatdown.

MVP goes to saxophonist AyyWillé, who whips out a restrained call-and-response over WowJus7in’s gradual sonic-production reveal of electric piano and percussion into the percolating mix. Good stuff, and on the level of heterodoxical-leaning funk: crucial stuff. 

In this article: Denver Hall, hip-hop, Not My Way, Painting with Prostitutes and WowJus7in

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Not My Way””
Jun. 28, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Not My Way”
Featured image for “The Best New Artists Of 2021 (So Far)”
Jun. 28, 2021

The Best New Artists Of 2021 (So Far)
Featured image for “Highly Effective”
Jun. 28, 2021

Highly Effective
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Jun. 28, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “The Train to Fame Travels at 132 BPM”
Jun. 26, 2021

The Train to Fame Travels at 132 BPM

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Spyro Gyra at the WJCT Soundstage Spyro Gyra at the WJCT SoundstageThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans at the WJCT Soundstage Orleans at the WJCT SoundstageFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman at the WJCT Soundstage Jim Brickman at the WJCT SoundstageFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour At The WJCT Soundstage Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour At The WJCT SoundstageWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM