Go | This Week’s Live Music Recommendations

String and synth virtuosity is on display in and around Jacksonville

Whether your musical palette prefers traditional flavors, master-level innovation or avant-garde experimentation, you’re sure to find something to sink your teeth into this week in Jacksonville. From improvisations on standard jazz fare to digital and bleeps-and-blips, here’s JME’s live music recommendations for the week of June 7-13.

Jazz

Tuesday, June 8 – Blue Jay Jazz Jam

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Every Tuesday, fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts one of the city’s premier jazz jams. Standouts from the region’s avant-garde come together for an evening of improvisation in Blue Jay’s intimate environs. This week’s jam, led by sax master Kenny Hamilton, includes Stefan Klein, Stan piper and Jonah Pierre. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 (at the door only).

Ukulele Virtuosity

Friday, June 11 – Jake Shimabukuro

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jax

The most prolific and highly regarded uke player on the planet, Hawaiian-born Jake Shimabukuro has unleashed his four-string virtuosity alongside legends of popular music like Cindi Lauper, Michael McDonald, Jimmy Buffet, Ziggy Marley and Jack Johnson. He’s also gone lick-to-lick with contemporaries like Bella Fleck and Yo-Yo Ma. On Friday, Shimabukuro performs on the WJCT Soundstage, playing cuts from his 2018 album The Greatest Day, as well as innovative and masterful instrumental covers of tunes by The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Leonard Cohen and more. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Eclectic

Saturday, June 12 – Record Store Day In-Store Performances

Eraser Records | Murray Hill

A throwback to the interpersonal experiences provided by music stores of yore, Lauren Hamilton and Matt Anderson’s Eraser Records celebrates two years in operation on Saturday, June 12 in much the same way they celebrated their grand opening: with an eclectic live music lineup and a local-heavy vendor market via Trash Panda Flea Market. Prolific singer-songwriter rickoLus kicks off the party at noon promoting his newest LP Bones, followed by two delightfully synth-y acts Animal Clinic and Severed+Said. Gleep Glorp closes the showcase. Event runs from noon-5 p.m.

Free to attend

