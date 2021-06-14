Go | Live Music Recommendations

South Carolina Soul, New Orleans Jazz, and Florida DJ sets

Summer is in full swing. Need proof? Hop on I-95 and take a peek at your temperature gauge. More proof comes in the form of June’s many rituals and holidays. It’s Pride month. This week we celebrate Juneteenth. And many will be flocking to the Atlantic, Intracoastal, or any other waterborne refuge from Northeast Florida’s stifling heat.

Need another choice of respite? How ’bout a concert? Here are three shows we recommend heading indoors for this week.

Folk-Soul

Will Blackburn – Friday, June 18

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach

Charleston, SC-born Will Blackburn has been steadily turning on listeners to his rangy, soulful voice as the frontman of enigmatic indie “don’t-call-us-pop” outfit Stop Light Observations. Blackburn plays a solo set of more folky fare from the intimate stage of Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach (now back to full capacity) on Friday, June 18. Doors at 8 p.m.

Jazz

Rebirth Brass Band – Saturday, June 19

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Pillars of the New Orleans jazz scene Rebirth Brass Band bring their decades-long, funk-infused party to Downtown Jax’s 1904 Music Hall on Saturday, June 19. The Grammy-winning band, which made a name for itself during its long-running Tuesday night residency at famed Carrollton neighborhood venue The Maple Leaf, was featured prominently in the acclaimed HBO series Treme, and continues to pack houses around the country, even as RBB approaches 30 years of delivering authentic New Orleans’ sounds to the masses. Jax-based, New-Orleans-traditionalists Let’s Ride Brass Band opens the show. Doors at 8 p.m.

DJ

DJ Honeydo – Sunday, June 20

Hoptinger | Five Points

Industry Night has taken on added significance, as an occasion to celebrate an entire workforce that was, in 2020, mobilized to the frontlines of our battle with pandemic-isolation. Jax-based master of the ones-and-twos DJ Honeydo’s open-format, unimpeachably funky Sunday night sets at Five Points gastropub Hoptinger offer both respite and revelry for Duval’s service industry. Honeydo spins from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. And, as is industry standard: the drink specials are killer!

