Go | Live Music Recommendations

A couple of good reasons to enjoy music outdoors this week

One of the best things about Jacksonville’s recent return to live, in-person concerts has been the proliferation of outdoor listening experiences. From the City of Jacksonville dropping a stage on the grassy field where the Landing once stood to the Seawalk Pavilion in Jax Beach once again cranking up its bandshell to the Cummer Museum opening up its historic gardens to musicians and their audiences, the trend toward outdoor shows is certainly something we at JME can get behind.

This week’s local live music calendar offers a couple more reasons to enjoy music outdoors, as well as one extra special incentive to head inside a venue.

DJ

Geexella | Credit: Toni Smailagic

Geexella – Monday, June 21

BrewHound Dog Park + Bar | Neptune Beach

Singer-rapper-activist-impresario Geexella lends their DJ skills to a good cause at BrewHound Dog Park + Bar in Neptune Beach. While Geexella is on the wheels of steel, attendees can take a break from dancing to check out the vendor market, or have their fortunes read by an onsite astrologer. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go to Jax-based LGBTQ-youth organization Jasmyn; as good a reason to dance a Monday night away any. Party starts at 6 p.m.

Rock

Melody Trucks and Guests

Melody Trucks and Friends – Thursday, June 24

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach

Top-notch vocalist and blues connoisseur Melody Trucks celebrates her birthday alongside members of The Melody Trucks Band and other surprise guests for a very special performance at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach. Melody, of course, is the daughter of famed Allman Bros. Band drummer Butch Trucks, and has established herself as a deft purveyor of blues and southern rock staples. She’s also consistently backed by a team of crack players. Pre-sale tickets are available at a discount. Doors at 7 p.m.

Funk/R&B

Let’s Ride Brass Band

Groove Coalition – Saturday, June 26

Cummer Museum & Gardens | Riverside

Set against backdrop of the St. Johns River, there’s arguably no cooler spot on a hot summer afternoon to see music than the Cummer Museum’s historic gardens. The Cummer continues its Summer Garden Concert series with The Groove Coalition, a funk and neo-R&B collective led by ace of the bass Tommy Bridgewater. Jax-based, New-Orleans-traditionalists Let’s Ride Brass Band opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.

