Fresh Squeeze | June 2021 Playlist

New music JME contributors can’t stop playing

By JME Staff
FreshSqueeze_icon

The JME team is, by nature, a group of active listeners. We keep our ear to the ground in order to pick the most ripe, juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond.

Each and every month, our Fresh Squeeze playlist features a couple dozen fresh songs, plucked right from the branch. These are tunes that our team just can’t stop listening to. It’s a mix of local artists and others making noise across the globe. There are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Playlist Highlights:

“MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” by Illuminati Hotties

“Be Sweet” by Japanese Breakfast

“Stunt Double” by Lil Yachty

“Cheers” by Faye Webster

“BBQ” by Acid Dad

Featured Local Tunes:

“When You Wake Up” by Leo Sun

“Showstoppa” by Jahny Steel

“Idle Mind” by Huan

“Drug Days of Summer” by Animal Clinic

“I Don’t Know What I’m Doin Here” by Sunbears!

“Way Down in Decatur” by Sailor Goon

“I Don’t Even Know Her” by Dust Fuss

“Memories of U” by Eddy Braveaux

In this article: Local Spotlight

