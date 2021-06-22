Brandi Carlile Will Join NPR Music’s Listening Party For Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’

By Lars Gotrich
Image

For its 50th anniversary, join us in an online listening party for Joni Mitchell‘s Blue. NPR Music’s Ann Powers will be joined by singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who performed her own tribute to Blue in 2019, for a live conversation about this monumental album.

The event will take place on the anniversary of the album’s release, June 22, at 2 p.m. ET – you can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via YouTube.

Blue was originally recorded and released in 1971, mostly featuring acoustic guitar, piano and Appalachian dulcimer played by Mitchell herself, with contributions by James Taylor and Stephen Stills. Among its many accolades, Blue was chosen as NPR Music’s greatest album of all time made by a woman: “Blue remains the clearest and most animated musical map to the new world that women traced, sometimes invisibly, within their daily lives in the aftermath of the utopian, dream-crushing 1960s,” Ann Powers wrote in the Turning the Tables feature, praising its melodies and lyrics as “simple, but so radical.” A remastered version of Blue will be part of a box set that collects Joni Mitchell’s first four albums.

So please join us in the chat to shout out your love and thoughts. Let’s listen together!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Brandi Carlile Will Join NPR Music’s Listening Party For Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’”
Jun. 22, 2021

Brandi Carlile Will Join NPR Music’s Listening Party For Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’
Featured image for “Watch | La Luz “In the Country””
Jun. 22, 2021

Watch | La Luz “In the Country”
Featured image for “The Train to Fame Travels at 132 BPM”
Jun. 22, 2021

The Train to Fame Travels at 132 BPM
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Jun. 21, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | ‘The Elements’”
Jun. 20, 2021

Local Spotlight | ‘The Elements’

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Spyro Gyra at the WJCT Soundstage Spyro Gyra at the WJCT SoundstageThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans at the WJCT Soundstage Orleans at the WJCT SoundstageFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman at the WJCT Soundstage Jim Brickman at the WJCT SoundstageFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour At The WJCT Soundstage Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour At The WJCT SoundstageWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM