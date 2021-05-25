JME DJ Sessions | Summer Jams

We often think of summer music as the kind of breezy, carefree pop that emanates from, or at least calls to mind, paradisiacal places. Think your dad’s yacht rock; Jimmy Buffet in Key West, The Eagles and the whole Laurel Canyon scene. Maybe reggae. Or, my favorite summer sound, traditional Hawaiian music.

With Northeast Florida averaging something like six months of summer each year, it may be that we should count summer jams as one of our chief exports. With their latest cuts, local artists Eddy Braveaux, Leo Sun, and Huan each released strong candidates for song of the summer.

On May’s edition of our JME DJ Sessions on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross, JME contributor Matthew Shaw talks the art of the summer jam and spins three brand new tunes from local artists, all perfectly timed to invoke summer. Click play below to listen to the segment.

JME DJ Sessions airs once a month on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross.