Job Title: Part-Time Education Workshop Facilitator

Department: Community Education

Reports to: Education Coordinator

Employment Type: Contractor

Job Summary: The Education Workshop Facilitator will play a vital role in WJCT’s educational outreach efforts, specifically related to our “Family and Community Learning” workshop series. This team member will conduct WJCT’s multi-generational PBS KIDS in-person workshops for families at early childhood centers throughout Jacksonville. This role is a contracted position.

Supervisory Responsibilities: N/A

Duties/Responsibilities:

Participating in extensive in-person, virtual, and online training conducted by the WJCT team and PBS KIDS covering workshop content, learning goals, best practices, and the PBS KIDS brand and series.

Implementing pre-designed family workshops at early learning centers throughout Jacksonville.

Picking up/dropping off workshop supplies from WJCT, as needed.

Assisting in coordinating workshops, including planning with sites, ongoing communication with site directors, recruitment of participants, and other related efforts.

Supporting the program evaluation by distributing and/or collecting evaluation tools to/from workshop facilitators, early learning centers, families, event participants, and other relevant stakeholders.

Submitting workshop summaries and other reporting measures as requested by the WJCT team.

Supporting the distribution of program participant benefits including tablets, gift cards, books, certificates, and other relevant rewards.

Communicating details to families, early learning centers, educators, and other stakeholders (for example: answering questions, sending reminders, advising participants of any upcoming or last-minute changes).

Assisting in the recruitment, as needed, of roughly ten (10) early learning centers in Jacksonville.

Other tasks as assigned.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Excellent interpersonal skills with a variety of stakeholders including multi-generational audiences.

Ability to conduct a workshop for up to 2 hours.

Ability to work collaboratively and independently in a high-energy environment.

Ability to travel (with own transportation) throughout Jacksonville, as needed.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to demonstrate flexible thinking and creativity.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Ability to prioritize tasks.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite, Google Suite, or related software.

Ability to pass a federal background check.

Education and Experience:

Experience working in an early learning setting or conducting learning experiences for a variety of audiences, is required.

Physical Requirements:

Prolonged periods of walking, standing, lifting, and talking at workshops.

Must be able to lift up to 40 pounds at times.

Travel throughout Jacksonville.

Work Location:

On-Site at WJCT

Various workshop locations – throughout Jacksonville, FL.

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement:

WJCT Public Media is an equal opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance, and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employed drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.