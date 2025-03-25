Job Title: Social Video Specialist

Department: Education

Reports to: Director of Education

Job Summary:

WJCT is excited to launch American Graduate: Jobs Explained, a digital content initiative powered by public media to help high school students and early job seekers explore well-paying, in-demand careers. By leveraging public media’s local and national reach, WJCT will provide young people in our community with engaging social media content, tools, and resources to discover career opportunities—including those that don’t require traditional college pathways. Through this initiative, WJCT will connect the next generation with valuable career insights and workforce trends for the healthcare, transportation, and IT/Cybersecurity] industries.

The Jobs Explained Social Video Specialist will work closely with the WJCT project team to develop, curate, and create videos that inform teens on social media platforms about in-demand careers in healthcare, transportation, and IT/cybersecurity. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience being on camera, writing, filming, producing, sourcing information, collecting digital assets, publishing, and editing digital video, and have a deep familiarity with vertical video content. If you are an enthusiastic digital content creator who loves public media and deeply understands content that engages young audiences, we want to talk to you!

Duties/Responsibilities:

Collaborates with the project team to coordinate the development, production, and delivery of social media content supporting the overall goals and objectives of the initiative

Produces 2-3 videos each week for social video-forward platforms often collaborating with local businesses/industries or being on-screen talent

Manages 2 Jobs Explained social media accounts (ex, Instagram and YouTube Shorts) where you will build, engage, and interact with your audience

Attend weekly meetings with partner stations to share successes, best practices, and advice.

Provides internal updates on performance metrics and assists in drafting regular updates and reports for project funder.

Archiving videos regularly

Managing a content tracking sheet

Required Skills/Abilities:

Minimum of 2 years of experience in digital video production or social media content creation. Candidates with demonstrated success but less experience will also be considered.

Proficiency in creating content for social media platforms, including Instagram or YouTube Shorts

Portfolio or samples of previously created social media video content

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud and/or other video editing software

Strong on-camera personality

Ability to travel to video shoots

Strong creative thinking skills, ability to analyze current platform trends and develop innovative storytelling approaches in digital video.

Solid understanding of digital metrics and KPIs, with the ability to use data to inform content strategies.

Ability to collaborate effectively with individuals at all levels of an organization.

Exceptional organizational, interpersonal, and written/oral communication skills.

Superior writing and copy-editing skills

Education and Experience:

Examples:

Degree in Marketing, Communications, or similar.

Applicants with experience in content production for young people, promotions, digital design, education, or social improvement projects are strongly encouraged to apply.

Physical Requirements:

The selected applicant may be occasionally required to participate in evening and weekend events.

Work Location:

Onsite with opportunities to work on location as needed for production.

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement:

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.