POSITION: DEVELOPMENT DATA COORDINATOR

DEPARTMENT: DEVELOPMENT TEAM

SUMMARY: Assist Manager Development Services in day-to-day operations of the Development Services Department; coordinate premium procurement and fulfillment for pledge drives; provide customer service to donors resolving any issues and requests, schedule and coordinate volunteers for pledge drives, mailings, etc., maintain all aspects of the online store.

REPORTS TO: DEVELOPMENT SERVICES MANAGER

SUPERVISES: N/A

WORKS WITH: BUSINESS OFFICE, PLEDGE PRODUCER, DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING STAFF, MAILROOM STAFF

EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS: PRODUCT VENDORS, USPS & OTHER MAIL DELIVERY SERVICES, WJCT DONORS, VOLUNTEERS,

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide donors with courteous, accurate, and timely service in the resolution of issues; regarding members’ information- premiums, payments, gifts, etc.

Research and catalog pledge premium information using the telephone, mail, and Internet sources;

Maintain pledge premium information and create web pages for online donations and database records;

Assist in the mailings of annual and monthly renewal and reminder notices to donors;

Maintain all aspects of an active volunteer group that assists with direct mailings, pledge activities, etc.,

Verify and process incoming web donations.

Process chargebacks and donor contribution adjustments and refunds

Create and update needed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Development Services coordinator tasks;

Assist the Development Data Coordinator with basic development duties as needed: gift entry, constituent information entry, database queries, exports, mail functions, batch creation, and batch committal.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS (Education/Skills and Experience/Licenses):

Education: H.S. diploma &/or equivalent; prefer A.A. degree.

Skills and Experience

2 + years of experience using Microsoft Office – Excel and Word;

1 + years of proven performance success in a database-oriented customer service position.

2 + years working in a customer service role preferred

Experience in a fund-raising environment preferred.

Experience using or knowledge of Raisers Edge preferred;

Good research skills and knowledge of research techniques;

Detail-oriented; accuracy with numbers and figures;

Good reasoning and analytical skills;

Excellent customer service and communication skills;

Good problem-solving skills;

Clear ability to multitask;

Ability to lift, open, and unpack shipping boxes – up to 25 pounds

Ability to work a flexible schedule; night day, weekends, and Overtime.

LICENSE & CERTIFICATIONS:

N/A

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to stand; walk; sit for long periods; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell. The employee must be able to bend, reach, lift, and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is not exposed to weather conditions and the noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Must be able to work overtime or have a flexible work schedule if necessary.

EQUIPMENT USED: Office equipment (computer, telephone, fax, copy machine, etc.)

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement: WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity: WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.