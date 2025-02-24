Job Title: Corporate Marketing & Sponsorships Coordinator

Reports to: Director of Corporate Sales

Department: Corporate Support

Effective Date: 2/24/2025

Job Summary:

Create and provide promotional materials, research information, forms, etc. to the corporate marketing staff to develop underwriters, business partners, and other sponsorship opportunities; manage and enter FM/TV/Digital orders to the traffic system; facilitate the production of FM and TV scripts; provide administrative assistance to the sales team and the department. Responsible for all administrative duties as required/requested.

Essential Duties/Responsibilities:

Research, design/create, distribute, and maintain TV/FM/Digital sales sheets, intradepartmental forms, reports, and other materials necessary to assist the corporate marketing staff develop underwriters, business partners, and other sponsorships for various on-air and off-air activities.

Create/produce monthly corporate newsletter – including content research, compelling written copy.

Maintain underwriter CRM (SalesForce); add new leads/prospects, pull weekly opportunity reports, create agreements, and generate monthly mailing lists for corporate newsletters.

Gather client monthly digital reporting and distribute it to Account Executives.

Create and maintain master tracking sheets for Lunch N Learns, newsletters, digital analytics, sponsorships, and others as needed.

Responsible for the facilitation of web copy and project management utilizing ClickUp software.

Facilitate production of FM and TV underwriting spots.

Responsible for management and facilitation of Lunch N Learn events including monitoring registration, creating event surveys, generating registration/attendee lists post-event, and assisting with the set-up day of the event.

Pull monthly reports for the Director of Corporate Sales as needed.

Other duties as assigned &/or required.

Required Skills/Abilities:

The ability to take the initiative and be proactive is a must.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail are a must.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to prioritize tasks and function well in a high-paced, deadline-driven, and at times stressful environment.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite and Google Suite

Education and Experience:

Minimum 2-year college degree required. Minimum of five (5) years of office experience with proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google Suite, computer graphics, and general office procedures.

Superior organizational skills with attention to many details and management of multiple tasks/projects simultaneously are very helpful. Also, a working “how-to” knowledge of office machinery is necessary.

Experience in media/broadcast sales and marketing is helpful. Prior broadcasting knowledge is helpful.

Not required but will be necessary to learn:

Salesforce

Wide Orbit

Media Audio

Adobe

Canva

Click Up

Specialized Job-Related Programs

Physical Requirements:

Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer.

Must be able to lift to 15 pounds at times.

Work Location:

On-Site (100%)

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement: WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity: WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.