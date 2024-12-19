WJCT Public Media Job Description

Job Title: First Coast Society Coordinator

Department: Development

Reports to: VP, Development

Posting Effective Date: 12/11/2024

Job Summary:

The Coordinator, First Coast Society position plays a key role in achieving aggressive revenue goals for the First Coast Society, with a particular focus on donors at the $500–$999 annual gift levels. The Coordinator of First Coast Society is responsible for the qualification, cultivation, solicitation, stewardship, and retention of all donors at the Honorary First Coast Society level and for significant administrative support for the WJCT Public Media major gifts team.

Supervisory Responsibilities: N/A

Duties/Responsibilities:

Manages year-round communications and engagement with Honorary First Coast Society members, executing a calendar of solicitation, cultivation, and stewardship activities via phone, mail, email

Performs necessary database (Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge) duties including running queries and exports, data cleaning for mail merges and gift reporting, inputting of membership and appeal data, researching gift history and trends, and maintaining accurate constituent notes

Reports on fundraising activities and results for assigned donor segments every month

Provides administrative support for VP, Development, e.g. assisting with preparations for donor visits and the activities of the Board of Trustees Development Committee

Prepares mailing lists, spreadsheets, documents

Communicates WJCT Public Media’s vision and sense of core purpose to potential donors and the community

Manages print and online communications plan, including solicitations and renewals, in coordination with VP, Development and Manager, Donor Relations

Assists in all aspects of donor event execution

Represents WJCT Public Media at events and meetings

Other duties as assigned

Required Skills/Abilities:

Excellent interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to work with a team, while also displaying individual initiative

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel PowerPoint), Google Suite (Gmail, Google Docs/Sheets/Slides), Zoom, and have experience with CRM database (Blackbaud/Raiser’s Edge is a plus)

Must possess keen attention to detail, follow-through, and accuracy in work product

Must possess a strong work ethic and a high level of professionalism

Must be able to work occasional evenings

Education/Industry Experience:

High School Diploma required, with a Two-Year College Degree preferred

Candidate must possess both a personal and professional passion for WJCT Public Media’s mission, vision, and programs.

Physical Requirements:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds.

Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

Work Location:

On-Site (Occasional Evenings and Weekend Events)

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement: WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity: WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.