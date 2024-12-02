Job Description

WJCT seeks an individual to join the Corporate Sales team to support sales efforts.

WJCT Public Media is a non-profit, community-owned, and operated public media organization that has served Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958. It uses television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. The WJCT Public Media umbrella includes the brands News 89.9, Jax-PBS TV, Jacksonville Today, and the Jacksonville Music Experience.

Reporting Order

The Corporate Marketing Representative will report directly to the Director of Corporate Sales.

Position Summary:

The Corporate Marketing Representative will be responsible for soliciting and obtaining underwriting, sponsorship, advertising, and other revenue from businesses and organizations in support of WJCT Public Media and its programs. This position is a member of and contributes to the success of the Corporate Underwriting team, providing vital revenue to support WJCT Public Media programs, within the context and culture of philanthropy.

Essential duties include but are not limited to

Produces sales and manages relationships for corporate underwriting clients, including large and small independent businesses as well as advertising/marketing firms.

Cultivates and maintains relationships with assigned accounts; consults with clients to develop underwriting and advertising proposals and other opportunities.

Achieves sales goals for FM, TV, Digital, and Community Initiatives as set by the Director of Corporate Support.

Discovers and interprets prospective and current client business objectives, marketing strategies, community relations, activities, goals, and other priorities.

Analyzes and thoroughly understands audience and market research; uses such knowledge and metrics to best identify prospective clients, seek an appropriate match between prospective clients and WJCT audience, and best support existing clients.

Diligently seeks, generates, and cultivates new and prospective clients through cold calling, direct face-to-face contact, and sustained relationships throughout the business community.

Customizes and negotiates underwriting and advertising proposals.

Prepares and writes copy and manages other creative assets; works with peers and manager to ensure compliance with FCC and other regulations and policies.

Works collaboratively across WJCT departments, including Traffic, Events, and Programming, to support revenue generation and client stewardship.

Reviews and approves monthly client billing, tracks aging, and pursues payment collection.

Represents WJCT Public Media and clients at station events and other community functions.

Engages the community at large; attends occasional community meetings or other functions as appropriate to support client cultivation and stewardship.

Requirements

Education & Experience Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of (3) years in Sales and Marketing

Direct experience in Broadcast, Media, or Direct Sales specifically relating to non-profit fundraising

Must have strong relationship-building experience and familiarity with the Jacksonville area

Other Position Qualifications

Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Sales Force, Wide Orbit Traffic, and The Media Audit a plus.

Outstanding attention to detail, committed work ethic, and a strong sense of accountability.

Excellent sales, presentation, interpersonal, relationship-building, and communication skills – both written and verbal – for a wide variety of audiences, specifically racially, ethnically, and socioeconomically diverse communities.

Strong self-motivation, in carrying out responsibilities, organizing and prioritizing multiple tasks, and meeting deadlines.

Commitment to maintain confidentiality and a high degree of accuracy.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in teams, as well as provide consistent, high-quality service to a wide variety of internal and external constituents and adapt communication style to multiple cultural environments.

Demonstrated ability to maintain grace under pressure, especially while working in a demanding work environment with regular interruptions and competing priorities.

Ability to work effectively with people of diverse backgrounds and promote a positive working environment, spirit of cooperation, and positive reactions to change and conflict resolution.

Appreciation for and understanding of WJCT Public Media programming and its mission.

A valid driver’s license and use of personal vehicle is required.

Must be able to work an irregular schedule, including occasional evenings or weekends for station/community events.

Physical Requirements

Long periods of being in a stationary position; operating a computer and other office equipment; frequently moving to/from various work areas; frequently communicating by phone and email; frequently remaining in a stationary position during meetings, discerning meeting content, expressing oneself, and exchanging accurate information; frequently moving to/from off-site meeting and/or event locations; occasionally moves supplies and/or equipment weighing up to 20 pounds.

Working Conditions

Hybrid position with a minimum of two days in the office. Weekly in-person sales meetings and bi-monthly in-person staff meetings. Ability to meet regularly in person or via video conference or phone call with clients, team, and colleagues.

To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter to rcolbert@wjct.org for immediate consideration.

At WJCT Public Media, we pride ourselves on hiring the best. From TV production to engineering, finance to radio, the thread that binds our team is our passion for the quality products we provide to our viewers and listeners. WJCT Public Media seeks individuals who not only are technically skilled and knowledgeable but also have great interpersonal ability. While we appreciate every applicant’s interest, only those under consideration will be contacted. We regret that phone calls will not be accepted.

WJCT Public Media is an equal opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance, and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen before any confirmation of employment.