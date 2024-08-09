Job Title: Director of Education

Department: Education

Reports to: Geri Cirillo

Job Summary:

Under executive direction, the Director of Education (DOE) will provide oversight, planning, and direct management to the WJCT Public Media Educational Community Outreach initiative. The DOE will also develop, manage, and coordinate special events, cultural programming, and all educational operations for the organization.

General Responsibilities:

Innovation and Strategic Approaches

Dedicating time to communicating with WJCT and local and national stakeholders to identify areas of growth and needs and conduct GAP analysis, as needed.

Based on in-house, local, and national research, formulate long-term and short-term goals for educational strategies.

Using an iterative design model, develop pilot programs based on industry trends, educational and media scholarship, consumer media and learning habits, community resources, and gaps.

Share stories of impact, gather feedback on initiatives, and learn about best practices and innovative approaches from other PBS stations nationwide.

Funding

As demonstrated with the Kids Hope Alliance grant, develop ideas, write RFP proposals, and curate all needed documentation for local and national funding opportunities.

National funding opportunities for local stations ( CPB, PBS, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Science Foundation, corporate and private funders), strategizing on and/or applying, when appropriate, for national funding sources including but not limited to the list above.

Work closely with the WJCT team to identify new or continued funding opportunities locally or state-wide.

Meet with potential funders in person or virtually on WJCT’s educational value, strategies, and goals when needed.

Reporting

Manage all required reporting deliverables throughout a grant period. Anticipated deliverables

include monthly reports, year-end reports, quantitative markers, and others as needed.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

The Director of Education will provide supervision to the following:

Education Coordinator

Education Workshop Facilitator(s)

Education Assist

Project Management

Oversee the implementation of educational initiatives, including:

Management of support staff, contractors, and other stakeholders on both daily operations and a big-picture basis. This includes working with individuals to set professional yearly goals, providing training for professional development, and routine performance check-ins throughout the year.

Design, write, and create any materials related to monthly workshops, including facilitator guides, workshop activities, and others.

Establish organizational procedures for implementing initiatives. This includes creating templates, project management meetings, checklists, code books, and other organizational tools to streamline and build upon initiatives from year to year despite staff turnover.

Present to community stakeholders, national partners, CPB, PBS, or others about educational initiatives.

Required Education and Experience:

Doctor of Education

The position will use the following work structure to accomplish the scope of work:

Dedicated 37.5 hours per week (willing to consider a hybrid work environment,) on-site and remote work

Required/Skills/Abilities:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.

Excellent sales and customer service skills.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong supervisory and leadership skills.

Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate.

Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.

Physical Requirements:

Must be able to attend community meetings, events, and conferences off-site

Must be able to work both inside and outside

Must be able to lift, up to 25 pounds at times

Work Location:

On-Site

Remote

Hybrid

