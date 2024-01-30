Director, On-demand Local Listening

WJCT Public Media Job Description

Reports to: CEO

Background: WJCT News 89.9 has a 50+ year history of providing public radio to Jacksonville and the entire Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia region, offering a blend of national and local programming that includes the NPR flagship newsmagazines and local newscasts and talk shows. Now, as traditional radio listening declines, and NPR is able to reach listeners directly on other platforms, it is becoming more urgent that WJCT offers a local listening experience that is considered vital by our community. Across platforms and formats, WJCT Public Media will accelerate the evolution of its local audio offering to our region. The Director of Local Listening will be at the forefront of that work.

Job Summary: The Director of Local Listening is responsible for managing the on-demand local listening experience at WJCT Public Media. This includes overseeing the product management of the podcast version of some radio programming, and the pipeline of podcast-first content from project development through production and release. The director will oversee a strategy for local listening that includes a wide range of non-music programming, from “evergreen” projects to daily output, and that meets the needs of a range of stakeholders, including institutional partners, sponsors, and audiences. The Director of Local Listening will work closely with the editorial director and the membership, underwriting sales, promotion, and media operations teams to manage the entire portfolio of non-music audio products.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Oversees the full life cycle of WJCT Public Media podcasts, from development and production to distribution, promotion and marketing, with both internal and external producers and partners

Manage project development for local listening projects, including writing and editing treatments, developing budgets, and working through “greenlight” process

Work with external partners, where appropriate, to develop and manage projects

Project manage, edit scripts for and ear edit original podcasts

Work with communications team to maximize audience for local listening portfolio

Work with membership teams to develop and implement membership proposition around local on-demand listening

Work with corporate marketing team to create compelling sponsorship opportunities for clients in local listening portfolio

Required Skills/Abilities:

Project management skills

Excellent audio story editing ability — including attention to fact checking, grammar and style

Proficiency in audio editing/mixing

Excellent interpersonal skills with strong leadership ability preferred

Ability to juggle a range of responsibilities with attention to detail and follow-through

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

At least 5 years’ related experience required.

Podcast management experience preferred

Required Equipment/Software/Programs:

Adobe Audition

Google suite: Drive, Docs, Calendar, Chat, Sheets etc.

Zoom audio recorder and mic

In-studio audio board and recording equipment

Physical Requirements:

Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer.

Work Location:

Hybrid with preference for being on-site

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement:

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.