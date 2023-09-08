Talk Show/Radio Content Producer

Department: Radio/WJCT Newsroom

Reports to: News Director

Job Posting Effective Date: 9/7/2023

Job Summary: The Producer creates compelling public media content for radio and web. The ideal candidate is a social media-savvy newshound who is also technically proficient in audio recording, sound mixing and live radio production.

WORKS WITH: “FIRST COAST CONNECT” AND “WHAT’S HEALTH GOT TO DO WITH IT?” HOSTS, ASSOCIATE PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR; NEWS STAFF; INTERNS

EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS: GUESTS OF “FIRST COAST CONNECT”

Supervisory Responsibilities: N/A

Duties/Responsibilities:

Serve as producer of daily “First Coast Connect” and weekly “What’s Health Got to Do with It?” programs

Work closely with the program host to brainstorm segment ideas and book guests.

Serve as point person for guests and handle them on the morning of the show.

Conduct research and write scripts.

Oversee the creation of web content for each episode

Promote shows on social media

Other duties as assigned and/or required.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Ability to produce programs for radio in accordance with standard industry practices.

Must be able to meet daily deadlines and effectively multitask.

Broad interest in and knowledge of Jacksonville area current events;

Proven editorial judgment, with a commitment to standards of objectivity, balance and fairness;

Demonstrated ability to take direction and work collaboratively as well as independently with minimal supervision;

Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends depending on breaking news cycle

Other duties as assigned &/or required.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, audio production, communications, or equivalent work experience.

1-2 years’ experience in audio production preferred.

Physical Requirements: Must be able to sit or stand for long periods of time.

Work Location: (Onsite) WJCT Main Office, 100 Festival Park Ave – Jacksonville, FL 32202

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement:

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.