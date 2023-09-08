Talk Show/Associate Producer

Department: Radio/WJCT Newsroom

Reports to: News Director

Job Posting Effective Date: 9/7/2023

Job Summary: The WJCT News Associate Producer, Talk Shows will help shape our radio talk shows, as well as create compelling web content to accompany the programs. The ideal candidate is a newshound, a strong writer, and an audio editor with talk show booking experience.

Supervisory Responsibilities: N/A

Duties/Responsibilities:

Assist with booking and production of daily “First Coast Connect” and weekly “What’s Health Got to Do with It?” program

Work closely with program hosts and senior producer to brainstorm segment ideas

Book guests

Conduct research and contribute writing to scripts, as assigned

Serve as point person for guests and route them to air during live broadcasts, as needed

Answer phones and screen calls for “First Coast Connect” and “What’s Health Got to Do with It?” as needed

Source sound clips to use in shows, as needed

Create web content for each program

Operate audio-recording systems in studio, as assigned

Other duties as assigned or required

Required Skills/Abilities:

Excellent writing and editing skills with knowledge of AP style preferred

Familiarity with Adobe Audition software and ability to gather broadcast-quality audio preferred

Broad interest in and knowledge of Jacksonville area arts, culture, and issues of concern to the region and current events

In-depth knowledge of the medical system/healthcare industry a plus

Proven editorial judgment, with a commitment to standards of objectivity, balance and fairness

Ability to track multiple projects, work under deadline pressure and respond effectively to diverse and challenging circumstances

Demonstrated ability to take direction and work collaboratively as well as independently

Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends depending on breaking news cycle

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, audio production, communications, or equivalent work experience

1-2 years’ experience in live broadcast production work preferred

Equipment Used:

Office equipment (computer, telephone, fax and copy machine, etc.)

Field/Studio equipment: Digital recorders, microphones, soundboards, speakers

Editing equipment: PC, Adobe Audition

Physical Requirements:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move in excess of 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

Work Location: (Onsite) WJCT Main Office, 100 Festival Park Ave – Jacksonville, FL 32202

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement:

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.

