Job Title: Host, First Coast Connect

Department: Radio

Reports to: Editorial Director, Head of Radio

Job Summary

First Coast Connect has become the region’s most important conversation, connecting residents to NE Florida’s leaders in government, business, the arts, and the non-profit sector. On-air live on WJCT News 89.9 Monday-Friday at 9am-10am (and repeated from 8pm-9pm each weeknight), the program is WJCT News 89.9’s flagship local production. If it’s interesting and important and happening here, it will be discussed on First Coast Connect.

The Host of First Coast Connect will be WJCT Public Media’s most known personality in the community, and will represent the organization’s vision, mission, and values on the air and at a range of community events, including serving as host, moderator, or special guest at WJCT Public Media hosted events (including occasionally at fundraising events and sponsor-related events).

Supervisory Responsibilities

This position does not have any direct reports, but will work closely with the Senior Producer, Talk Programs (First Coast Connect’s primary producer) and Associate Producer, Talk Programs in addition to WJCT’s Editorial Director and head of the radio station.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Background research on all program topics and guests

Prepare scripts for all program segments

Conduct on-air interviews, both live and pre-taped

Participate in booking program guests

Work with team to evaluate and modify program format, elements, and other aspects of the program

Correspond with listeners, supporters, and other program and organization stakeholders.

Participate in WJCT Public Media events, including serving as host / moderator where appropriate

Help maintain an active social media presence for the program

Help to promote the program using a range of tools, including personal appearances

Serve as the program’s host in streaming video formats

Serve as host / moderator for election and other special-event coverage

Other duties as assigned.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Excellent on-air presence.

Ability to converse easily on-air with different personality types, people of all political viewpoints, and other differences.

Ability to attract guests across a wide spectrum of activities (government, business, the arts) and perspectives.

Strong team-work skills

Ability to work under pressure

Ability and willingness to work evenings and weekends as needed and news warrants

Comfortable with computer and software used in an office / production setting

Education and Experience:

Experience as an on-air host or other prominent on-air role

Familiarity with public radio is a plus

Physical Requirements:

Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk / in studio and working on a computer.

Work Location:

On-Site

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:

WJCT HR

100 Festival Park Avenue

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

At WJCT Public Media, we pride ourselves on hiring the best. From TV production to engineering, finance to radio, the thread that binds our team is our passion for the quality product we provide to our viewers and listeners. WJCT Public Media seeks individuals who not only are technically skilled and knowledgeable, but also have great interpersonal ability. While we appreciate every applicant’s interest, only those under consideration will be contacted. We regret that phone calls will not be accepted.

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement:

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status