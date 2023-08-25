Job Title: Education Coordinator
Department: Education
Reports to: Grants & Education Outreach Manager
Job Summary: The Education Coordinator will play a vital role in WJCT’s educational outreach efforts, specifically related to our “Family and Community Learning” workshop series – a program that brings monthly PBS KIDS workshops to early learning centers in Jacksonville. This position is for 20 hours per week through May 31, 2024.
Supervisory Responsibilities:
Coordinates with Project Manager to oversee workshop facilitators.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Collaborating with the project team to coordinate workshops. This includes scheduling workshops, scheduling WJCT workshop facilitators, recruitment of participants, or other related efforts.
- Sourcing, preparing, and delivering supplies and arranging catering for all program events.
- Being the point of contact with WJCT workshop facilitators and offering ongoing support throughout the program.
- Assist in the day-to-day operations of the program, as needed. This includes ongoing communication with sites, delivery logistics, maintaining supply inventory, handling workshop facilitator requests, and other relevant work.
- Supporting the program evaluation by distributing and/or collecting evaluation tools to/from workshop facilitators, early learning centers, families, event participants, and other relevant stakeholders, transcribing surveys, writing event summaries, and other relevant evaluation work.
- Overseeing the distribution of program participant benefits including tablets, gift cards, books, certificates, and other relevant rewards.
- Coordinating two PBS KIDS character meet and greet opportunities at selected sites.
- Communicating details to families, early learning centers, educators, and other stakeholders (for example: sending reminders, advising participants of any upcoming or last-minute changes, and answering questions).
- Assisting in the recruitment, as needed, of roughly ten (10) early learning centers in Jacksonville.
- Filling in as workshop facilitator as necessary.
- Participating in a minimum of ten (10) workshop trainings hosted by WJCT throughout the project.
- Completing a minimum of two (2) PBS KIDS professional development virtual courses.
- Participating in weekly WJCT education team check-in meetings.
- Other tasks as assigned.
Required Skills/Abilities:
- Knowledge of the early learning landscape in Jacksonville is preferred.
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
- Ability to work both independently and collaboratively.
- Ability to travel (must have own transportation) throughout Jacksonville as needed.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills with a variety of stakeholders.
- Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.
- Ability to prioritize tasks.
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite, Google Suite or related software.
- Ability to pass a federal background check.
Education and Experience:
- Experience working in an early learning setting or conducting learning experiences for a variety of audiences, preferred.
- Experience working with early learning centers in Jacksonville, preferred.
Physical Requirements:
- Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer.
- Must be able to lift up to 40 pounds at times.
- Occasional travel throughout Jacksonville.
Work Location:
- On-Site
- Off-Site
WJCT Public Media EEO Statement:
WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.
WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:
WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.
WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:
WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.