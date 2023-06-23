TITLE: TALK SHOW HOST / EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

DIVISION: PROGRAMMING AND COMMUNICATIONS

DEPARTMENT: RADIO – FM

RELATIONSHIPS:

REPORTS TO: NEWS DIRECTOR

WORKS WITH: RADIO STAFF, TELEVISION PRODUCERS, DEVELOPMENT STAFF, TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS

EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS: CITY AND COMMUNITY LEADERS, ELECTED OFFICIALS, AUTHORS, EXPERTS, PUBLIC AFFAIRS PERSONNEL MILITARY AND CIVILIAN, NEWSWORTHY ORGANIZATIONS

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Host “First Coast Connect,” a Monday-through-Friday live call-in talk show.

Work with “First Coast Connect” producer to book guests, write scripts, plan shows.

Produce radio spots and write recaps of lead segments for WJCTNews.org.

Create show-specific promo spots.

Participate in WJCT television projects.

Participate in radio pledge drives.

Interface with elected officials, newsmakers, television producers, journalists from other organizations, and community leaders.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS (Education/Skills and Experience/Licenses):

Education

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Broadcasting, or related field. &/or equivalent work experience

Training for operation of broadcast equipment.

Skills and Experience

Three (3) years on-air experience, public broadcasting preferred;

Two (2) years experience as a journalist/reporter, public broadcasting preferred;

Pleasant and professional on-air demeanor;

Strong multitasker with the ability to juggle numerous responsibilities associated with a daily talk show;

Prefer experience using Adobe Audition audio editing software, Microsoft Office products;

Ability to follow format clocks and effectively present material on air;

Experience using an audio board i.e., editing, production, general operation;

Ability to gather and synthesize news for presentation on air;

Ability to conduct interviews in studio and on location;

Ability to work unsupervised on deadline;

Knowledge of, prefer experience with, public radio style of reporting and presentation.

License or Certification

Valid driver’s license

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use

hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance;

stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or

move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision,

color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is not exposed to weather conditions and the noise

level in the work environment is usually moderate.



EQUIPMENT USED:

Office equipment (computer, telephone, fax and copy machine, etc.)

On-air broadcast console

Audio production console

Digital Audio Workstation

Field recording equipment

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:

WJCT HR

100 Festival Park Avenue

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

At WJCT Public Media, we pride ourselves on hiring the best. From TV production to engineering, finance to radio, the thread that binds our team is our passion for the quality product we provide to our viewers and listeners. WJCT Public Media seeks individuals who not only are technically skilled and knowledgeable, but also have great interpersonal ability. While we appreciate every applicant’s interest, only those under consideration will be contacted. We regret that phone calls will not be accepted.

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.