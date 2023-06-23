Job Description

Position: Talk Show Board Operator

Position reports to: Senior Producer, Talk Shows

Position works with: Talk show hosts, executive producer, senior producer, and associate

producer

Summary

WJCT News 89.9 seeks a radio board operator to join the team that produces our

award-winning talk shows! The ideal board operator acts like a conductor, moving between

audio elements to deliver the most compelling programs possible.

Responsibilities:

Run the board during the live First Coast Connect call-in show on weekday mornings;

Operate audio controls for in-studio guests and the digital audio cart system to play tape;

Direct hosts to ensure show stays on time;

Communicate with hosts about callers on the line or mid-show changes as needed;

Play promos and music during breaks;

Operate the video system to webcast the show live;

Record and edit the weekly pre-recorded talk show What’s Health Got to Do With It?

Run the board during occasional remote broadcasts, studio events and special coverage of election nights.

Required Programs:

Adobe Audition

ENCO

HV Mixer

Qualifications:

High school diploma and previous experience preferred

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced, live-radio environment

Demonstrated skill with audio production

News talk radio/public radio experience a plus

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:

WJCT HR

100 Festival Park Avenue

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

At WJCT Public Media, we pride ourselves on hiring the best. From TV production to engineering, finance to radio, the thread that binds our team is our passion for the quality product we provide to our viewers and listeners. WJCT Public Media seeks individuals who not only are technically skilled and knowledgeable, but also have great interpersonal ability. While we appreciate every applicant’s interest, only those under consideration will be contacted. We regret that phone calls will not be accepted.

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.