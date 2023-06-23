Summary:

The Broadcast Traffic Specialist will schedule and maintain all aspects of programs

and interstitials for multiple channels within the Hub traffic system according to

spoke stations instructions. This position is located at the Broadcast Operations

Center in Jacksonville, Florida which currently serves 16 + million TV households in

over 11 television markets.

Responsibilities:

Implement and acquire programs and program schedules.

Initiate and update all interstitial material including but not limited to promos, miscellaneous/fillers, ID’s, superimposed and sales spots.

Perform sales contracts, flights and strategically optimize sales inventory.

Generate, modify, and publish broadcast logs.

Schedule and manipulate interstitials utilizing flights and standard administration.

Maintain and troubleshoot databases to exhibit accurate information.

Regulate media by executing retention policies.

Assist in the creation and application of standard operating procedures (SOP’s) and training programs.

Progress integral relationships with present and potential clients.

Operate Myers ProTrack traffic and Grass Valley iTX automation systems.

Function as part of the operations team.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

High School diploma &/or equivalent, prefer Associates degree.

Must have 2+ years of applicable broadcast experience with training in traffic and master control operations.

Excellent organizational skills with a strong attention to detail.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Proven computer aptitude.

Clear ability to multitask and prioritize while working under the pressure of tight deadlines.

An ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly.

A “can-do” customer service attitude, previous experience working with clients.

Proven ability to work both independently and as a member of a team.

Must be able to work during the day with the ability to work nights and/or weekends if needed, as well as overtime & holidays.

PBS experience a plus.

Knowledge of Myers ProTrack a plus.

Knowledge of Grass Valley iTX a plus.

About Jacksonville, Florida:

Jacksonville a seaport city with a metropolitan area population of 1.6 million. It is

the 40th largest city in the U.S., fourth largest in the state of Florida. The city,

situated on the banks of the beautiful St. Johns River in the First Coast region of

North Florida enjoys a mild climate, reasonable cost of living and a high quality of

life. One of Jacksonville’s many natural assets is it has one of the largest urban park

systems in the country and miles of beaches and waterways. From a major

symphony and museums to a sports and entertainment complex downtown which

hosts an array of special events this sports-loving city is home to the NFL’s

Jacksonville Jaguars, hosted the Super Bowl in 2005, and is in close proximity to

major colleges and universities. Nearby, Ponte Vedra is home to the PGA which

hosts the annual Tournament Players Championship (TPC) and both public and

private golf courses abound in the area.



Growing populations, a strong economy, diverse cultural and recreational

opportunities and abundant natural resources, Jacksonville, continues to

distinguish itself as a place where there is truly something for everyone. Want

another reason to live in paradise? Florida also has no state tax! We offer a

competitive salary and benefits package and are looking for candidates who want

to join the team and make a difference.

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:

WJCT HR

100 Festival Park Avenue

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

