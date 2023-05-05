Development Services Coordinator

Reports to: Development Services Manager

Works with: Business Office, Pledge Producer, Development and Marketing staff, Mailroom staff

External Relationships: Product Vendors, USPS & other mail delivery services, WJCT Donors, Volunteers

Essential duties and responsibilities:

  • Provide donors with courteous, accurate and timely service in the resolution of issues; regarding member’s information-premiums, payments, gifts, etc.
  • Research and catalog pledge premium information using the telephone, mail and Internet sources;
  • Maintain pledge premium information and create web pages for online donations and database records;
  • Assist in the mailings of annual and monthly renewal and reminder notices to donors;
  • Maintain all aspects of an active volunteer group that assists with direct mailings, pledge activities, etc.,  
  • Verify and process incoming web donations
  • Process chargebacks and donor contribution adjustments and refunds
  • Create and update as needed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Development Services coordinator tasks;
  • Assist Development Data Coordinator with basic development duties as needed: gift entry, constituent information entry, database queries, exports, mail functions, batch creation, and batch committal. 
  • Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Education:

  •  H.S. diploma &/or equivalent; prefer A.A. degree.

Skills and Experience:

  • 2 + years of experience using Microsoft Office – Excel and Word;
  • 1 + years of proven performance success in a database oriented customer service position.
  • 2 + years working in a customer service role preferred
  • Experience in a fund-raising environment preferred.
  • Experience using or knowledge of Raisers Edge preferred;
  • Good research skills and knowledge of research techniques;
  • Detail oriented; accuracy with numbers and figures;
  • Good reasoning and analytical skills;
  • Excellent customer service and communication skills;
  • Good problem solving skills;
  • Clear ability to multitask;
  • Ability to lift, open and unpack shipping boxes – up to 25 pounds
  • Ability to work a flexible schedule; night day, weekends and Overtime.

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:

WJCT HR
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, Florida 32202