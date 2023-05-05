Reports to: Development Services Manager
Works with: Business Office, Pledge Producer, Development and Marketing staff, Mailroom staff
External Relationships: Product Vendors, USPS & other mail delivery services, WJCT Donors, Volunteers
Essential duties and responsibilities:
- Provide donors with courteous, accurate and timely service in the resolution of issues; regarding member’s information-premiums, payments, gifts, etc.
- Research and catalog pledge premium information using the telephone, mail and Internet sources;
- Maintain pledge premium information and create web pages for online donations and database records;
- Assist in the mailings of annual and monthly renewal and reminder notices to donors;
- Maintain all aspects of an active volunteer group that assists with direct mailings, pledge activities, etc.,
- Verify and process incoming web donations
- Process chargebacks and donor contribution adjustments and refunds
- Create and update as needed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Development Services coordinator tasks;
- Assist Development Data Coordinator with basic development duties as needed: gift entry, constituent information entry, database queries, exports, mail functions, batch creation, and batch committal.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications
Education:
- H.S. diploma &/or equivalent; prefer A.A. degree.
Skills and Experience:
- 2 + years of experience using Microsoft Office – Excel and Word;
- 1 + years of proven performance success in a database oriented customer service position.
- 2 + years working in a customer service role preferred
- Experience in a fund-raising environment preferred.
- Experience using or knowledge of Raisers Edge preferred;
- Good research skills and knowledge of research techniques;
- Detail oriented; accuracy with numbers and figures;
- Good reasoning and analytical skills;
- Excellent customer service and communication skills;
- Good problem solving skills;
- Clear ability to multitask;
- Ability to lift, open and unpack shipping boxes – up to 25 pounds
- Ability to work a flexible schedule; night day, weekends and Overtime.
If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:
WJCT HR
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, Florida 32202