Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
Acting as the primary TV Traffic Systems Specialist for WJCT-TV, the successful candidate will be
responsible for all of the station-side responsibilities associated with the timely building and verification
of television programming logs.
Specific duties to include:
- Operate Myers Protrack traffic software
- Evaluate and schedule program content and interstitial material
- Prepare, generate, transfer, execute, and modify broadcast logs and playlists for multiple WJCT program streams
- Manage content markup and ingest processes in partnership with outsourced broadcast operations facility, managing and meeting all contractual deadlines
- Ensure broadcast logs are error-free prior to day of broadcast
- Investigate all broadcast discrepancies to determine possible causes and remedies for issues documented on daily discrepancy reports.
- Maintain performance data on centralized broadcast operations vendor and highlight issues as necessary with WJCT management
- Coordinate Record Schedule requests and Media Transfer Orders as necessary
- Interact regularly and effectively with WJCT station stakeholders
- Interact regularly and effectively with traffic and operations personnel at outsourced broadcast operations provider to ensure the integrity of WJCT’s broadcast schedules
- Develop and utilize standard operating procedures (SOPs)
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications (Education/Skills & Experience/Licenses):
Education:
- High School Diploma or equivalency certificate
- Two-year college degree or equivalent relevant work experience
Skills & Experience:
- Minimum five years broadcast television industry experience in a traffic and/or programming role
- Training in television master control operation and/or traffic
- 3+ years experience using Myers Protrack
- Must be able to prioritize tasks while working under tight deadlines
- Must be able to troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly
- Must be flexible in work availability (days, nights, weekends, overtime, holidays)
- Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to perform job duties with minimal supervision
- Must have a “can-do” customer service attitude