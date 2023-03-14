Traffic Systems Specialist

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Acting as the primary TV Traffic Systems Specialist for WJCT-TV, the successful candidate will be
responsible for all of the station-side responsibilities associated with the timely building and verification
of television programming logs.

Specific duties to include:

  • Operate Myers Protrack traffic software
  • Evaluate and schedule program content and interstitial material
  • Prepare, generate, transfer, execute, and modify broadcast logs and playlists for multiple WJCT program streams
  • Manage content markup and ingest processes in partnership with outsourced broadcast operations facility, managing and meeting all contractual deadlines
  • Ensure broadcast logs are error-free prior to day of broadcast
  • Investigate all broadcast discrepancies to determine possible causes and remedies for issues documented on daily discrepancy reports. 
  • Maintain performance data on centralized broadcast operations vendor and highlight issues as necessary with WJCT management
  • Coordinate Record Schedule requests and Media Transfer Orders as necessary
  • Interact regularly and effectively with WJCT station stakeholders
  • Interact regularly and effectively with traffic and operations personnel at outsourced broadcast operations provider to ensure the integrity of WJCT’s broadcast schedules
  • Develop and utilize standard operating procedures (SOPs)
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications (Education/Skills & Experience/Licenses):

Education:

  • High School Diploma or equivalency certificate
  • Two-year college degree or equivalent relevant work experience

Skills & Experience:

  • Minimum five years broadcast television industry experience in a traffic and/or programming role
  • Training in television master control operation and/or traffic
  • 3+ years experience using Myers Protrack
  • Must be able to prioritize tasks while working under tight deadlines
  • Must be able to troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly
  • Must be flexible in work availability (days, nights, weekends, overtime, holidays)
  • Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Must be able to perform job duties with minimal supervision
  • Must have a “can-do” customer service attitude

TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SPECIALIST

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Acting as the primary point-of-contact for WJCT-TV (Jax PBS) with centralized broadcast operations vendor, the successful candidate will be responsible for all of the station-side responsibilities associated with the timely building and verification of television programming logs.

Specific duties to include:

  • Operate Myers Protrack traffic software
  • Evaluate and schedule program content and interstitial material
  • Prepare, generate, transfer, execute, and modify broadcast logs and playlists for multiple WJCT program streams
  • Manage content markup and ingest processes in partnership with outsourced broadcast operations facility, managing and meeting all contractual deadlines 
  • Ensure broadcast logs are error-free prior to day of broadcast
  • Investigate all broadcast discrepancies to determine possible causes and remedies for issues documented on daily discrepancy reports.  
  • Maintain performance data on centralized broadcast operations vendor and highlight issues as necessary with WJCT management
  • Coordinate Record Schedule requests and Media Transfer Orders as necessary
  • Interact regularly and effectively with WJCT station stakeholders
  • Interact regularly and effectively with traffic and operations personnel at outsourced broadcast operations provider to ensure the integrity of WJCT’s broadcast schedules
  • Develop and utilize standard operating procedures (SOPs) 
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Education:

  • High School Diploma or equivalency certificate
  • Two-year college degree or equivalent relevant work experience

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum five years broadcast television industry experience in a traffic and/or programming role
  • Training in television master control operation and/or traffic 
  • 3+ years experience using Myers Protrack
  • Must be able to prioritize tasks while working under tight deadlines 
  • Must be able to troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly 
  • Must be flexible in work availability (days, nights, weekends, overtime, holidays) 
  • Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Must be able to perform job duties with minimal supervision
  • Must have a “can-do” customer service attitude

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:

WJCT HR
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, Florida 32202