Talk Show/Special Project Producer

SUMMARY
The Special Projects Producer will oversee the development and production of new WJCT
podcasts from conception to distribution and marketing. The creative, collaborative producer can
translate ideas into richly layered audio soundscapes, engaging interview segments, and
thematically unified podcast episodes. Depending on the needs of each project, the producer will
create original content or assist other hosts and contributors in generating ideas, editing scripts,
and ensuring that completed programs meet WJCT’s editorial standards for accuracy and quality.
In addition, the producer will work with the News Director as the primary reporter for the ADAPT
project and author of the ADAPT newsletter.
RELATIONSHIPS
REPORTS TO: News Director
SUPERVISES: N/A
WORKS WITH: Reports; CEO; Marketing Associate
EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS: External Podcast Producers
ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work with News Director and CEO to develop, implement, and continue to refine WJCT’s podcasting strategy, based on data and research
- Generate original podcasts, either alone or collaboratively with other WJCT News staff or external collaborators
- Create audio and online promotional content for podcasts
- Work with the WJCT sales and marketing teams to ensure maximum audience reach and revenue for each project
- Work with News Director to manage monthly ADAPT newsletter and ADAPT events
- Report on sea level rise and climate change for ADAPT
QUALIFICATIONS (Education/Skills and Experience/Licenses):
Education
Bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting, Journalism, or Communications &/or equivalent work experience.
Minimum Requirements
- 3-4 years’ experience in sound editing
- Proficiency in Adobe Audition
- Excellent research and writing skills.
- Very strong proficiency using computer and Microsoft Office products.
- Superior oral and written communication skills.
Preferred Skills
- Familiarity with the Jacksonville market
- Digital camera
For immediate consideration, please forward a copy of your most recent resume and a cover letter to rcolbert@wjct.org.
The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being
performed by people assigned to this job. They are not an exhaustive list of all duties and
responsibilities associated with it.