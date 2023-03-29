The WJCT News Associate Producer, Talk Shows will help shape our radio talk shows, as well as create compelling web content to accompany the programs. The ideal candidate is a newshound, a strong writer and an audio editor with talk show booking experience.

RELATIONSHIPS

Reports To: Senior Producer, Talk Shows

Supervises: N/A

Works With: “First Coast Connect,” “Florida Roundup” & “What’s Health Got To Do With It?” Hosts, Senior Producer & Director; News Staff; Interns

External Relationships: Guests of all three talk shows

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist with booking and production of daily “First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross” and weekly “What’s Health Got to Do with It?” programs, and, as needed, the weekly “Florida Roundup”

Work closely with program hosts and senior producer to brainstorm segment ideas

Book guests

Conduct research and contribute writing to scripts, as assigned

Serve as point person for guests and route them to air during live broadcasts, as needed

Answer phones and screen calls for “First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross” and “What’s Health Got to Do with It?” as needed

Source sound clips to use in shows, as needed

Create web content for each program

Operate audio-recording systems in studio, as assigned

Other duties as assigned or required

QUALIFICATIONS (Education/Skills & Experience/Licenses)

Education

Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, audio production, communications or equivalent work experience

1-2 years’ experience in live broadcast production work preferred

Skills & Experience

Excellent writing and editing skills with knowledge of AP style preferred

Familiarity with Adobe Audition software and ability to gather broadcast-quality audio preferred

Broad interest in and knowledge of Jacksonville area arts, culture, and issues of concern to the region and current events

In-depth knowledge of the medical system/healthcare industry a plus

Proven editorial judgment, with a commitment to standards of objectivity, balance and fairness

Ability to track multiple projects, work under deadline pressure and respond effectively to diverse and challenging circumstances

Demonstrated ability to take direction and work collaboratively as well as independently

Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends depending on breaking news cycle

License or Certification

N/A

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move in excess of 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

WORKING CONDITIONS

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is not exposed to weather conditions and the noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

EQUIPMENT USED

Office equipment (computer, telephone, fax and copy machine, etc.)

Field/Studio equipment: Digital recorders, microphones, soundboards, speakers

Editing equipment: PC, Adobe Audition

COMMENTS

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by people assigned to this job. This is not an exhaustive list of all duties and responsibilities associated with this position, therefore other duties may be assigned.

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to: WJCT HR 100 Festival Park Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32202

At WJCT Public Media, we pride ourselves on hiring the best. From TV production to engineering, finance to radio, the thread that binds our team is our passion for the quality product we provide to our viewers and listeners. WJCT Public Media seeks individuals who not only are technically skilled and knowledgeable, but also have great interpersonal ability. While we appreciate every applicant’s interest, only those under consideration will be contacted. We regret that phone calls will not be accepted.

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.