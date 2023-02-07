Newsletter Writer/Engagement Editor

Reports to: Editorial Director



Position overview and background

Jacksonville Today, from WJCT Public Media, seeks a journalist to head up the local newsletter for Northeast Florida. Readers should feel like they know everything they need to know about local events, politics, and cultural happenings to start their day.

The Jacksonville Today newsletter is the lead product in WJCT’s digital-first local news service, part of a long-term strategy to play a more vital role in the region’s local news ecosystem. With a launch in 2021, the initiative has, to date, received more than $2 million in seed funding from national and regional foundations and other philanthropists, and Jacksonville Today has quickly gained a following. Here’s a typical note from a subscriber: “Thank you so much for this opportunity to focus on our hometown news. It’s a terrific way to keep our eyes on what affects us daily and not be so distracted by what doesn’t!”

The ideal Newsletter Editor/Engagement Editor candidate is an insatiable local newshound who relishes the chance to speak directly with thousands of eager readers each morning.You will also help increase audience engagement beyond the newsletter.

Key Responsibilities:

Stay on top of the news — Write and assemble the Jacksonville Today newsletter Sunday through Thursday for M-F distribution, curating local and state news stories from many sources

Get the story out (and looking good) — Publish newsletters in Mailchimp and, along with our Creative Director and Digital Director, ensure accessibility and other design standards are upheld. Also, publish Jacksonville Today columns and special features on jaxtoday.org using the WordPress CMS

Flex your reporting muscles — Contribute occasional original reporting for the Jacksonville Today newsletter and web audience

Connect with readers — Beyond direct callouts in the newsletter, use engagement tools such as Google forms; Hearken; the GroundSource text messaging service; and social media to solicit audience questions and feedback to guide editorial strategy

Adjust as needed — Work with members of the digital, news and membership teams to track key performance metrics and adjust editorial and distribution plans accordingly

Skills and Qualifications:

Excellent news judgment

Excellent writing skills: strong grasp of grammar, punctuation, and AP style

A strong “voice”: the ability to meld personal insights and even humor with the professional tone of Jacksonville Today

Self-starter who thrives on a nightly deadline (we edit at night to ensure the freshest stories in our 6 a.m. newsletter)

Preferred: Proficiency in Mailchimp, WordPress and social media like Twitter,

Instagram, Reddit, etc.

Preferred: Deep knowledge of Northeast Florida dynamics, politics, and geography

Bonus: Demonstrated track record of growing a newsletter subscriber base

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT Public Media is the Public Broadcasting station (Public Broadcasting Service & National Public Radio) serving NE Florida and SE Georgia. Founded in 1958, WJCT is an indispensable resource for every citizen of the First Coast Community, setting the standard in the presentation of education, arts, news and information to the community we serve.

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:

WJCT HR

100 Festival Park Avenue

Jacksonville, Florida 32202