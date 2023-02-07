Jacksonville Today – Reporter

Jacksonville Today, the digital news service from WJCT Public Media, is looking for a

general-assignment reporter to cover our diverse, quickly growing corner of the dynamic

state of Florida.



About us: The mission of Jacksonville Today is to produce and distribute audience-

engaged journalism that expands civic discourse and fosters a vibrant, inclusive, and

knowledgeable community.

Jacksonville Today’s weekday newsletter and website are part of a long-term strategy to play a more vital role in the region’s local news ecosystem. With a launch in 2021, the initiative has, to date, received more than $2 million in seed funding from national and regional foundations and other philanthropists, and Jacksonville Today has quickly gained a following. Here’s a typical note from a subscriber: “Thank you so much for this opportunity to focus on our hometown news. It’s a terrific way to keep our eyes on what affects us daily and not be so distracted by what doesn’t!”

The ideal candidate can identify trends, poke around to uncover the story behind the story, help readers understand a new angle or historical background behind today’s issues, locate the data that’s needed to tell the story and then present it in a visually compelling way. We’re interested in the policies and impact of local and state government, with an emphasis on investigative work.

Thousands of readers start their mornings with the Jacksonville Today newsletter. Your reporting could be the first thing they read. Maybe it prompts them to contact a city council member, sign a petition or share what they learned with a friend.

Minimum Requirements:

At least 2 to 5 years reporting news;

Impeccable research, writing and reporting skills, including requesting public records;

Preferred: Data journalism experience, including talent with data visualization software;

