Special Project Producer

The Special Projects Producer will help shape our three radio talk shows, as well as oversee the development and production of podcasts, from conception to distribution and marketing. The creative, collaborative producer can translate ideas into rich layered audio soundscapes, engaging interview segments, or thematically unified podcast episodes. In addition, the producer will work with the editorial director on ADAPT-branded events.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Serve as producer on “What’s Health Got to Do with It?” “Florida Roundup,” and “First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross”

Assist with production of shows to include, as needed: Booking guests; writing/editing scripts; serving as point person for guests during live broadcasts; answering phones and screening calls; sourcing clips and music to use in shows; conducting research for segments; creating or editing web and social media content for shows

Generate original podcasts, either alone or collaboratively with other WJCT News staff or external collaborators

Work with Editorial Director and CEO to develop, implement, and continue to refine WJCT’s podcasting strategy, based on data and research

Create audio and online promotional content for podcasts

Work with the WJCT sales and marketing teams to ensure maximum audience reach and revenue for each podcast

Work with Editorial Director to manage ADAPT events and talk show-related events

Fill in as an on-air newscast or talk show host, as needed

Qualifications

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting, Journalism, or Communications &/or

equivalent work experience.

Minimum Requirements:

3 to 4 years experience in sound editing

Proficiency in Adobe Audition

Excellent research and writing skills.

Very strong proficiency using computer and Microsoft Office products.

Superior oral and written communication skills.

Preferred Skills:

Familiarity with the Jacksonville market

Knowledge of the current podcast industry landscape nationwide

License or Certification – Not Required

Physical Demands:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move in excess of 25 pounds.

Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color

vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

Working Conditions:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is not

exposed to weather conditions and the noise level in the work environment is usually

moderate.

Equipment Used:

Office equipment (computer, telephone, copy machine, etc.)

Field/studio audio recording and editing equipment

Car



Additional Information:

Reports To: Editorial Director

Reports To: Editorial Director

Supervises: Interns, As Needed

Works With: Senior Talk Show Producer, Executive Producer, Hosts, Marketing Associate
External Relationships: Talk show guests, Partner Organizations, Podcast Production Partners

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by people assigned to this job. This is not an exhaustive list of all duties and responsibilities associated with this position, therefore other duties may be assigned.

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:

WJCT HR

100 Festival Park Avenue

Jacksonville, Florida 32202