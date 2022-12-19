News Reporter

Summary:

The multiplatform reporter is responsible for covering general news in the Jacksonville area. The ideal candidate is adept at quickly filing short-form spots and cuts for newscasts, as well as reporting longer radio features. Must be an effective and imaginative storyteller with a keen sense of how to shape content to suit different audiences – on air via local newscasts, live two-ways, feature stories, etc. and online via WJCT.org and on social media.

WJCT News is a national award-winning team that’s growing to cover more news and reach new audiences. Come report on a dynamic two-state region with quickly changing demographics, a complex political and social landscape, and significant environmental issues.

Relationships:

Reports to: News Director

Supervises: N/A

Works with: Other reporters, producers, hosts, interns

External Relationships: Elected officials, news makers, community leaders

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Report and write spot news for hourly radio newscasts;

Produce/mix down stories for air;

Shoot photos to accompany stories on WJCT.org, as needed;

Work with Digital Content Editor to present stories online;

Potentially fill in for “Morning Edition” or “All Things Considered” hosts as needed.

Qualifications (Education/Skills and Experience/Licenses):

Education

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting/Emerging Media, Journalism, Multimedia Journalism or related field;

Training related to the operation of broadcast equipment.

Essentials Skills & Experience

2-plus years reporting news for print, web, radio or TV;

Impeccable research, writing and reporting skills;

Ability to conduct and record interviews in studio, remotely, or on location;

Rock solid journalistic ethics ;

Media agility, or the ability to shift comfortably between writing radio scripts and online news articles;

Experience with content management systems (ideally WordPress);

Ability to work collaboratively with other reporters, editors, and producers;

Willingness to try new storytelling methods and adapt to changing platforms and audience needs;

Self-directed, can work unsupervised on deadline;

Ability to pitch WJCT to the community on air during fundraising pledge drives.

Preferred Skills & Experience

Live on-air hosting experience a plus.

Mastery of audio gathering, editing, mixing and vocal performance.

Ability to write “sticky” headlines that quickly encapsulate a story

Knowledge of Northeast Florida’s politics and major issues ;

Knowledge of Florida politics;

Knowledge of broadcast writing/public radio-style of reporting and presentation;

Experience with multimedia production, including still and video photography

License or Certification

Valid Florida driver’s license &/or the ability to obtain one within one month of employment.

Physical Demands:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

Working Conditions:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is minimally exposed to weather conditions and the noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Equipment Used:

Office equipment (computer, telephone, printer, etc.)

Field recording equipment (shotgun microphone and digital recorder)

Adobe Audition editing software

Digital camera

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to: WJCT HR 100 Festival Park Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32202

At WJCT Public Media, we pride ourselves on hiring the best. From TV production to engineering, finance to radio, the thread that binds our team is our passion for the quality product we provide to our viewers and listeners. WJCT Public Media seeks individuals who not only are technically skilled and knowledgeable, but also have great interpersonal ability. While we appreciate every applicant’s interest, only those under consideration will be contacted. We regret that phone calls will not be accepted.

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.