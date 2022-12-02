Environmental Reporter, Jacksonville Today/ADAPT

Jacksonville Today, part of the WJCT Public Media family, seeks an enterprising environmental
reporter to help keep adaptation to climate change in the local conversation, under the banner
of ADAPT, our multimedia reporting effort (at adaptflorida.org). The ideal candidate has a track
record of climate change reporting with demonstrated impact and will break news and do in
depth reporting on the beat of climate change adaptation in the Jacksonville area.
With ADAPT, Jacksonville Today seeks to use solutions journalism to help our neighbors
understand the causes and local impacts of climate change, including the actions of industry,
local governments and agencies, military installations, our local utility (JEA), and citizens as
they adapt to changing conditions.
Essential duties and responsibilities:
- For Jacksonville Today/ADAPT: Report on the Jacksonville region’s response to climate change, on both an in-depth/investigative level and on the day-to-day actions of local governments, nonprofits, the Navy, businesses, etc.
- Write the ADAPT email newsletter
- Using social media and other outreach, continue to build an audience and constituency for ADAPT events
- As needed, turn web reporting into radio content (appearing on our talk shows, creating radio versions of web stories)
- Along with Special Projects Producer and Events/Grants Manager, plan ADAPT events to engage the public with environmental topics
- Work with Events and Grants Manager and other senior development team to build a base of local and regional stakeholders who can help find lead to ongoing and dedicated funding for ADAPT
Qualifications
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism or communications or equivalent work experience
Minimum Requirements:
- 3 to 4 years’ experience in journalism
- Excellent research and writing ability
Preferred Skills:
- Environmental reporting experience, including a track record of breaking news
- Familiarity with Jacksonville and Florida
Additional Information:
- Reports to: Editorial Director
- Supervises: N/A
- Works with: Editorial Director, Senior News Editor, Special Projects Producer, and other members of the Jacksonville Today/WJCT News 89.9 staff; Events and Grants Manager,
- Marketing Associate Works with (external): News sources; as well as government, nonprofit and academic partners
If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:
WJCT HR
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, Florida 32202