Sales Assistant, Development & Corporate Support

SUMMARY:

Provide promotional materials, research information, forms, etc. to the Sales staff for the development of underwriters, business partners and other sponsorship opportunities; manage database/traffic system for radio programming; provide administrative assistance to the sales team; provide computer training and assistance to the department.

RELATIONSHIPS:

REPORTS TO: Director, Corporate Marketing

SUPERVISES: Volunteers

WORKS WITH: Corporate Sales Representatives, Traffic Department, Accounting, Event Committees

EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS: SW Attendees

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research, design/create, distribute and maintain TV/FM/Digital fact sheets, intradepartmental forms, reports, and other materials necessary to assist the corporate marketing staff in developing underwriters, business partners and other sponsorships for various on-air and off-air activities. Maintain underwriter database and computer traffic system for FM on-air programming and underwriting availabilities.

Maintain TV,FM, and business partner contract logs and communicate to sales reps the status of accounts.

Maintain and provide billing schedules, affidavits, and production achievement information to sales reps and accounting personnel.

Maintain business partner database, implement monthly invoicing and update client information on WJCT website.

Purchasing agent for underwriting department.

Weekly sales reports.

New Partners reports.

Other duties as assigned &/or required.

QUALIFICATIONS (Education/Skills and Experience/Licenses):

Education

Some college (at least 2-year degree) is desirable. Minimum of five (5) years office experience with proficiency in word processing, spreadsheets, basic accounting, computer graphics and general office procedures. Superior organizational skills with attention to many details very helpful. Also, a working “how-to” knowledge of office machinery is necessary.

Skills and Experience

Above average computer skills with layout/design/graphics knowledge a must. Word processing, spreadsheets and general office procedures required. Must be proficient in PowerPoint, Excel and Adobe Acrobat. A working knowledge of basic accounting is very desirable. Experience in public relations, marketing, sales assistance helpful. Prior broadcasting knowledge helpful. An understanding of office machinery: how to change toner cartridges, remove paper jams, fix minor computer/printer/fax machine problems very helpful.

License or Certification: N/A



PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is not exposed to weather conditions and the noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

EQUIPMENT USED:

Office equipment (computer, telephone, fax and copy machine, etc.)

COMMENTS:

The position requires a great deal of flexibility due to the number of interruptions throughout the day.

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to: WJCT HR 100 Festival Park Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32202

At WJCT Public Media, we pride ourselves on hiring the best. From TV production to engineering, finance to radio, the thread that binds our team is our passion for the quality product we provide to our viewers and listeners. WJCT Public Media seeks individuals who not only are technically skilled and knowledgeable, but also have great interpersonal ability. While we appreciate every applicant’s interest, only those under consideration will be contacted. We regret that phone calls will not be accepted.

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.