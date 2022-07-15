Jacksonville Today – Director of Revenue and Business Management

Position Overview and Background

WJCT, Inc. is the public media organization serving Jacksonville and NE Florida for more than sixty years through television (Jax PBS), radio (WJCT News 89.9), and a variety of live events and digital services.

Recently, in response to the decline of local news reporting in our region, WJCT Public Media has launched a Local News Initiative, which has at its heart the creation of a new digital first local news service, Jacksonville Today. Launched as a unique daily news email newsletter in fall 2021, Jax Today incorporates both original local reporting and curated news from other regional sources, and is expanding its product set to a full web site in 2022 as it grows towards its initial goal of 10k daily email subscribers. WJCT’s Local Journalism Initiative has received significant financial support from national and local foundations and local individuals, and now seeks to expand its audience and financial base to include reader revenue and corporate support.

The Director of Revenue and Business Management will be the business leader of Jacksonville Today, working closely with colleagues across editorial, digital media, and other WJCT business functions to deliver revenue and audience growth that will ensure Jacksonville Today’s sustainability and growth, ensuring it becomes a pillar of WJCT’s future.

Key Responsibilities

Oversee plan to build audience for both email and online products, and oversee implementation of tools, campaigns, etc.

Work with Senior management and WJCT Public Media development team to develop and implement strategies for cultivation and solicitation for new and existing donors

Implement plan using best-in-class techniques across range of marketing channels, including TV, radio, online, email, social, text, etc.

Identify opportunities for product optimization at all stages of the customer journey (from landing pages, through activation, conversion, and retention), partnering with the journalism and digital media team to prioritize and execute

Manage the “funnel” of users to convert into supporters

Continue to build paid marketing strategy and capabilities ensuring we have the right tools, tracking, and setup in place for anything from light media testing to more robust campaign

Work with the WJCT corporate marketing team to develop and implement successful ad sales and sponsorship strategy

Work with Digital Media Director, Communications Manager, and journalism team to implement actions across departments and functions

Manage the Jacksonville Today p&l

Main point of contact for major donors, including written and verbal communications, event planning and attendance, etc.

Participate in local networking organizations on behalf of WJCT Public Media and Jacksonville Today

Skills and Qualifications

Relevant professional experience, with a strong background in customer acquisition and retention within a digital/subscription business

Experience in Lifecycle/CRM Marketing (email, push, in-app) experience, ideally for journalism based services

Experience and proficiency with marketing and sales plans

Experience with customer relationship management systems (CRMs)a plus

Ability to work in a team environment, while also displaying individual initiative

If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to: WJCT HR 100 Festival Park Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32202

At WJCT Public Media, we pride ourselves on hiring the best. From TV production to engineering, finance to radio, the thread that binds our team is our passion for the quality product we provide to our viewers and listeners. WJCT Public Media seeks individuals who not only are technically skilled and knowledgeable, but also have great interpersonal ability. While we appreciate every applicant’s interest, only those under consideration will be contacted. We regret that phone calls will not be accepted.

WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity:

WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace:

WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.