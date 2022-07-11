Human Resources Department Internship

Term: Spring or Summer
Degree: Human Resources; Human Resources Management
Year: Junior, Senior, Graduate Level
Hours: Flexible
Compensation: Unpaid
Contact: Please send cover letter stating area of interest, availability and resume to: Valerie Strickland-Smith, Human Resources
(904)358-6371; Fax: (904)358-6385;E -Mail:vsmith@wjct.org
Internship Activities – With supervisory guidance the intern will:
- Gain exposure to generalist HR fundamentals with a specific project assignment in one core area: Compensation, Training, Recruitment, HR Database Management etc, area TBD at time of internship based on need.
- Will be asked to assist &/or conduct a PowerPoint presentation of “lessons learned” during the internship period to Sr. Management & or the HR Committee of the Board of Trustees at the conclusion of the internship period.
- Will attend management &/or staff meetings to gain a better understanding of organizational dynamics.
Intern Qualifications:
- Excellent oral and written communication skills;
- Strong interpersonal skills for dealing with staff and management;
- Ability to research, organize, compile and analyze data;
- Ability to self-manage, and meet project deadlines and goals;
- Reliable, someone we can count on;
- Experienced in Microsoft Office Applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint.
Work Schedule: Will work around the student’s school schedule
About WJCT Public Media:
WJCT Public Media is the Public Broadcasting station (Public Broadcasting Service & National Public Radio) serving NE Florida and SE Georgia. Founded in 1958, WJCT is an indispensable resource for every citizen of the First Coast Community, setting the standard in the presentation of education, arts, news and information to the community we serve.
If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:
WJCT HR
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, Florida 32202