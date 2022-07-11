Hub Master Control Specialist (Master Control)

The Content Distribution Specialist will operate and oversee the computers, software, and broadcast equipment that gathers media assets, assembles program streams, and delivers broadcast television signals to Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) stations around the country. This position is located at the Broadcast Operations Center (Hub) of the Digital Convergence Alliance (DCA), which currently serves over 17 million TV households in multiple television markets.
Qualifications:
- High School diploma &/or equivalent, prefer Associates degree
- 2+ years applicable broadcast experience with training in master control operations and traffic.
- Excellent organizational skills with a strong attention to detail.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Proven computer aptitude.
- Clear ability to multitask and prioritize while working under pressure and tight deadlines.
- An ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly.
- A “can-do” customer service attitude; previous experience working with clients.
- Proven ability to work both independently and as an integral team member.
- Must be able to work a day, night, or weekend shift with the ability to move into an alternate shift if needed, as well as overtime & holidays.
- SBE certification preferred or the ability to earn SBE certification.
- PBS experience a plus.
- Knowledge of Grass Valley iControl and iTX a plus.
- Knowledge of Myers ProTrack a plus.
THIS IS A 24/7 NATIONAL BROADCAST HUB. APPLICANTS MUST BE AMENABLE TO WORKING ALL SHIFTS.
If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team oriented workplace please send a resume and cover letter stating position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, fax: 904-358-6385, or mail to:
WJCT HR
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, Florida 32202