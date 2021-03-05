Media Contact:

WJCT News 89.9 Achieves Record Audience Share in January 2021

Improvement follows programming and identity changes introduced in July 2020

Jacksonville, Fla. – March 5, 2021 – WJCT Public Media announced today that its flagship FM station, WJCT News 89.9, achieved a record share of the radio listening audience in the Jacksonville DMA, as measured by Neilsen between January 7 and February 3, 2021.

WJCT News 89.9 is now the top station in the market for adults ages 25-54 in both mornings and afternoons. The station’s overall share advanced to 6.2%, a station record that moves it into a tie for fourth place in the market overall. Steady performance improvements were recorded in every day part, with mornings performing especially well (8% audience share) — representing third place in the Jacksonville market for the January ratings block.

WJCT News 89.9 has introduced new programming to its mid-day and evening lineup, and additional local newscasts throughout the day every Monday through Friday. WJCT Public Media debuted the station’s new name, WJCT News 89.9, last summer; the station was formerly known as WJCT-FM.

The record-setting audience share numbers are accompanied by multi-year highs in total audience, as broadcast radio listening continues its recovery toward pre-pandemic levels. WJCT News 89.9 has also seen an acceleration of its growth in streaming audience through smart speakers, the WJCT app, and on the web this period, with January’s streaming audience growing by more than 30% year-over-year.

“We are delighted to welcome so many new listeners to WJCT News 89.9 over these last several months,” said David McGowan, CEO of WJCT Public Media. “It’s gratifying to see great programming attracting a larger, more diverse audience, and we’re building on that growth every day.”

For a full list of WJCT News 89.9 programming, visit news.wjct.org/schedule.

