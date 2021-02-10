Media Contact:

Neily Braren

Promotion & Marketing Associate, WJCT

904.318.2633 | nbraren@wjct.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WJCT Public Media to Rebrand WJCT-TV as Jax PBS

New name to appear on-air on February 24, 2021

Jacksonville, Fla. – Feb. 10, 2021 – WJCT Public Media announced today that WJCT-TV will be rebranded as Jax PBS, effective February 24, 2021.

As WJCT continues to move toward production and distribution of its services across a wide range of digital technologies, its brands are also evolving to reflect this new media landscape. The programs that currently air on WJCT-TV are now available on platforms beyond the broadcast television channel, and it’s new name reflects this new multi-platform environment.

The Jax PBS brand aligns with growing demand for content across multiple platforms and expanded services available through WJCT Public Media, including live streaming content at wjct.org, the WJCT app, on-demand streaming through Jax PBS Passport, and distribution through both traditional TV providers such as Comcast and AT&T and new “virtual” multi-video program distributors (vMVPDs) such as YouTube TV. Jax PBS will continue to be available as a broadcast channel found in channel position 7.1.

“WJCT-TV has been your trusted source for the very best in education, entertainment and news programming for more than 60 years. But as the way we all watch evolves so will our name. WJCT-TV will become JAX PBS beginning February 24, 2021. New name, same mission: educate, involve, inspire,” explained David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media.

The identity will be implemented through a refreshed logo and new identity graphics. Other channels broadcast and distributed by WJCT Public Media will also reflect the new brand, including Jax PBS More!, Jax PBS Kids, Jax PBS WORLD and Jax PBS Create.

This rebranding is the first change to the station’s public name in its history. WJCT debuted in September 1958 as an educational television broadcaster, and became a member station of The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in 1969.

The PBS brand is synonymous with trust and value. For the 18th consecutive year, PBS has been named America’s most-trusted institution – ahead of commercial cable and broadcast television, newspapers, and digital platforms. Americans view PBS as a destination for journalistic integrity, exceptional content, and incredible storytelling appealing to a diverse range of people in the community. Families turn to PBS Kids as a trusted and safe source over other children’s media providers for high-quality, educational programming and resources that inspire and prepare children for success in school. The trust that Americans place in the PBS brand, along with its widespread recognition, led WJCT Public Media’s to work with PBS to develop the local Jax PBS brand as WJCT updated the identity of its television services.

“In the more than 60 years since WJCT-TV went on the air, many things have changed — including the ways and places we all watch ‘TV’” said McGowan. “Rebranding this service as Jax PBS reflects those changes, while also making us easier to find and identify in a crowded media landscape. WJCT is much more than a traditional over-the-air broadcast channel, and we are proud to adopt Jax PBS as a name that better reflects our multi-platform future.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated call letters for Jax PBS (WJCT) will remain the same. The programming lineup will not change as part of the rebranding initiative.



For more information, visit jaxpbs.org.

###

About WJCT

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).