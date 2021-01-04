Media Contact:

Neily Braren

Promotion & Marketing Associate, WJCT

904.318.2633 | nbraren@wjct.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WJCT Public Media Launches the 2021 PBS Kids Writers Contest

Entries will be accepted January 1 through March 15, 2021

January 4, 2020 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media today announced the launch of the 2021 WJCT PBS Kids Writers Contest. The organization will accept entries from January 1 through March 15, 2021.



Starting its 27th year, the annual contest invites students in grade K-3 to submit their original writing and illustrations. The 2020 contest collected over 200 stories from Florida, Georgia, and other parts of the country as far away as California and Alaska.

The annual contest is an initiative designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning and is open to any child in grades K-3 who writes and illustrates their own story.



All writers and illustrators, who enter and meet the requirements of the contest, will have their work published online at wjct.org and receive a certificate. First-, second- and third-place awards will be presented for stories from each grade level; winners will also receive a WJCT PBS Kids prize pack, the opportunity to create a video reading of their story and an invitation to share their story live at Be My Neighbor Day on Saturday, May 9. Winning stories will be eligible for the People’s Choice grand prize, a $100 savings bond.

“WJCT Public Media is proud to provide a platform for our youngest neighbors to share their unique stories through the WJCT PBS Kids Writers Contest,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT. “Through this contest, we hope to inspire students and their communities to experience the joy of creativity.”

For more information, including official rules and tools to help students create their stories, visit wjct.org/writerscontest.

###

About WJCT: WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).